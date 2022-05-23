Checo Pérez’s memes for having given up 1st place in the Spanish GP

Sergio “Checo” Pérez had to give up the first place on the podium to Max Verstappen (Photo: Twitter/@redbullracing)

Sergio Czech Pérez returned to the podium during the Spanish Grand Prix After an outstanding performance in the Barcelona-Catalonia circuit and with this he secured the double for the team from Red Bull Racing. Although the Mexican led the competition for much of the race, in the end he had to give up first place to teammate Max Verstappen and settle for second place in the competition.

That decision of the Austrian team generated controversy in social networks So the fans of Czech Pérez were bothered by the preference Red bull gave Verstappen over Czechso they expressed their disagreement through the creation of memes.

It was through Twitter where different memes about the tense moment that Pérez lived since, despite the fact that he was better than his teammate, the engineering team decided that it would be better to close the Spanish Grand Prix con Verstappen in first place and with Sergio in second by strategy.

The instruction was given to him through the car’s radio, a few laps before the end of the race, so Sergio only limited himself to saying “it’s unfair but it’s ok”. The reaction of the pilot gave way for several of his followers to demonstrate on the internet.

With images of consolation, anger and frustration, they supported Pérez for having taken away the possibility of becoming champion in Spain. It should be noted that since the man from Jalisco arrived at Red Bull he has had a greater number of followers who support him in each Grand Prix, consequently, what happened in Spain did not go unnoticed and his followers were annoyed with the strategy of the Austrian team.

Messages like: “I’m happy for Checo’s career, he did an impeccable job. He hurts that call of letting himself go, although it is understandable from the point of view of working as a team, although he does not stop feeling ugly. But hey, a podium for Chequito”, “To whom it hurts: That race was stolen from Checo for the ‘good of the team’” and “Triunfo Max, courtesy Checo Pérez, those triumphs do not know, what they compete on the asphalt, not like that”, were some of those who abounded on social networks.

Czech got his third podium of the 2022 season and number 18 in his career as a Formula 1 driver.

Why Czech Pérez gave up 1st place to Verstappen at the Spanish GP?

Czech Pérez started from fifth position on the starting grid of the Spanish GP, as the race progressed he placed himself on the first place of the competition and there it remained with a great difference from second place. Even though he gave one of the best performances of the seasonhad to let Max Verstappen pass.

This because of the team’s strategy Red Bullit should be remembered that in the Drivers Championship and of Escudería, Red Bull and Ferrari have had a constant fight for first place in both championships. Due to the minimal difference in points, Sergio Pérez’s team took advantage of his work to gain an advantage in the search for the trophy.

If the Mexican had been in first place, the difference in points between teams would not have been enough for Red Bull to stay with the first place in the championship momentarily, and it would not have favored Verstappen, who is the first driver of the team.

This is how the F1 standings were:

pilot positions

1. Max Verstappen – 110 puntos

2. Charles Leclerc – 104 points

3. Czech Perez – 85 points

Constructors’ championship standings

1. Red Bull Racing – 195 puntos

2.Ferrari – 169 points

3. Mercedes – 120 points

