Checo Pérez’s message after the British GP: “You must not give up”

Checo Pérez posted a message on social networks for his work in Great Britain (Photo: REUTERS/Molly Darlington)

The British Grand Prix was characterized by a series of contrasts of emotions that were experienced on the track, but what most rescued the fans of the formula 1 it was the work he did Sergio Czech Pérez after climbing 15 positions and placing in the second place podium.

Thus, Czech Pérez He sent a message to thank the support they gave him after having accomplished a sporting feat on the track, but without neglecting the accidents that stopped the race for a few minutes.

Through his official Twitter account, he dedicated a space to share the satisfaction he got from knowing that Alex AlbonWilliams Racing driver, and Guanyu ZhouAlfa Romeo driver, are feeling well after the spectacular accident in which they were involved. Both runners came out of the accident without serious injuries, so Czech He celebrated that news.

The message published by Checo Pérez after the British GP (Photo: Twitter/@SChecoPerez)

He also shared the joy generated by having shared with Carlos Sainz Jr.from Ferrari, his first victory in Formula 1. Last but not least, the man from Guadalajara shared his joy for having given a great race and having been named as “the driver of the day” due to his outstanding performance.

He assured that despite the fact that he was not physically well, he argued that there are always times to not give up and continue competing, just as he did on the afternoon of Sunday, July 3 at the silverstone circuit.

“Glad to hear that Zhou and Alex are doing well. Also happy to have shown once again you must not give up. A great race after going to last place and despite being 80% fit physically. What a pleasure to have shared with @Carlossainz55 his first win in F1″, published Czech on your verified Twitter profile.

Sergio “Checo” Pérez finished in second place at the British Grand Prix. (Photo: Twitter/@redbullracing)

And it is that his triumph was characterized by overcoming adversity in the race. After being delayed at a stop in the pits He started in last place, a fact that took him several seconds away from the first positions. Nonetheless found a way to recover and climb the competition positionsat the end of the race described his work as something “epic” due to the rivalry he starred with Lewis Hamilton y Charles Leclerc.

“Yes, it was a great comeback. We never gave up. We had a chance at the end and we had great battles with Charles and Lewis. We went from last to forward. an epic race”, Said the Mexican at the end of the race before the Formula 1 channel.

On the other hand, he described it as a “good day” for Red Bull Racing. Despite Max Verstappen was left off the podium and finished in seventh position, Czech considered that they added an important achievement. He also revealed that he did not feel physically well; Although he did not reveal what was the discomfort that harmed him in the competition, he did point out that it caused him problems.

Sergio Pérez starred in a contest with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc (Photo: REUTERS / Peter Cziborra)

“It’s a good day for us and for the team after such a difficult weekend for us. Physically I was not one hundred percent this week and after the first lap I was last, so finishing second is a great result”, he asserted.

The next Grand Prix will be in Australia on Sunday July 10 at 08:00 hrs from central Mexico. So far, this is how the positions in the Drivers’ Championship remained:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 181 puntos.

2. Czech Perez (Red Bull) – 147 points.

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 138 points.

4. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) – 127 points.

