Checo Pérez’s noble gesture with a lady at the airport that went viral

Checo Pérez had a cordial gesture with a passenger at the Dallas airport, in the United States, where he helped her load her luggage

One of the Mexican athletes of the moment is Sergio Perezthe Mexican pilot of Red Bull Racing and who currently disputes the Formula 1 World Championship against Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, so his popularity has had an exponential increase since 2021.

In the midst of the highest peak in his career, It is increasingly common to see photos and videos of fans who manage to find it somewhere in the worldso the last video to go viral was recorded inside the airport in Dallas, Texas, where a user of Twitter captured the moment Czech Pérez he put out his gentler side to help a lady carry her suitcase.

Prior to access to the boarding room, the man from Guadalajara carried the suitcase of the person who was behind him because he had difficulty carrying itin a gesture that immediately went viral and that led to its replica on all kinds of platforms and media.

Checo Pérez helped a lady at the airport and it went viral (Photo: Twitter/ @EvelynCerv19)

The virality of the video also led other fans to demand from the person who uploaded it all the details about the moment in which he met Sergio, because through his networks @EvelynCerv19 commented that “Without a doubt, the best thing about this trip was meeting Czech Perez at the airport”.

In the comments he described that “I was passing the security area with the bags and my sister told me: it looks like Czech Pérez; we realized that it was and I greeted him, They let him go ahead and then I didn’t see him anymore, “he wrote on July 9.

According to his description, the crossing would have taken place around the June 25thright on one of the free weekends that the man from Guadalajara had prior to the British Grand Prix and that served to show another facet of the Mexican in the eyes of his followers.

Checo Pérez is in third place in the Drivers’ World Championship after 11 races (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

Currently Sergio Perez He is in the middle of the Drivers’ World Championship with Red Bull, a team with which he has a contract until 2024 and with which he hopes to have the possibility of becoming champion at the end of the year, in what could mean the end of his career in Formula 1

After more than 10 years of career in the highest category of motorsports, he finally arrived at a team with the possibility of victories, so on several occasions he has claimed to be in the best moment of his career and that he hopes to capitalize on it with victories and an eventual historic result in the World Cup.

The great difficulty lies in his teammate, Max Verstappenwith whom he has a good relationship off the track but who seems to be one step ahead aboard the RB18, so beating him this 2022 has been very complicated.

Formula One F1 – Austrian Grand Prix – Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria – July 8, 2022 Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in action during qualifying REUTERS/Florion Goga

So far this season, Max Verstappen accumulates six victories in the first 11 races with eight presumed podiums; while Czech He has barely achieved a win in Monaco and a total of six podiums, all of which he has achieved in second place.

This performance has allowed him not to move away from Verstappen in terms of points; however, the rider from Jalisco still hasn’t managed to beat him on the asphalt, the last pending task to try to get back into the fight for the Drivers’ Championship.

