Checo Pérez’s objectives for the United States GP and the end of the F1 season

Sergio Pérez seeks to establish himself in second place in the Drivers’ Championship with a good performance at the 2022 United States Grand Prix. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

The end of the 2022 season of the formula 1 is already glimpsed and, although the title of champion is already defined, there are still important recognitions at stake. With the Drivers’ World Championship defined, it remains to be seen what the order of the other competitors will be and highlights the fight for second place, in which up to four drivers aspire, including Mexican Sergio Perez.

And that is precisely the goal that the man from Jalisco has set for himself: the runner-up. With the United States Grand Prix to dispute, the sight of Czech is set to maintain the silver position, a place it currently occupies with 253 points. With four races on the calendar, it is expected to be an exciting battle against the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Although Carlos Sainz and George Russell also have possibilities).

In words for Red Bull Racing, the Mexican said: “I want to finish the season in second place of the Drivers’ Championship, so I am more focused than ever on ending the year on a positive note and achieving great results with the team.” for running besides the Circuit of the Americasare the Hermanos Rodríguez and the José Carlos Pace, tracks where he scored important points the previous year (he did not do so in Yas Marina).

Whatever happens in the remainder of the championship, 2022 has been a long time the best year of Czech Perez in Formula 1. Although he did not get second place, the Mexican has signed the best season of his entire career (12 years) with record of victories and podiums achieved, as well as points.

Furthermore, prior to his triumph at the Monaco Grand Prix in the first half of the year, the 32-year-old was renewed for two more years with the Milton Keynes team, which ensures that it remains in the highest category of motorsport (at least for 2023, although the renewal includes until 2024).

Regarding his next appointment at the United States Grand Prix, the Mexican expressed his emotion by assuring: “I am so glad to be back in austinIt’s always fun to come here, it’s one of my favorite races of the season and the atmosphere is amazing in town and on the track. (…) Last time we showed dominance, we got the double and it would be incredible to repeat it here in the United States”.

Japan GP 2021: Third place con Red Bull Racing.

Japan GP 2020: Not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

2019 Japanese GP: 10th place with Racing Point.

2018 Japanese GP: Eighth place with Force India.

2017 Japanese GP: Eighth place with Force India.

2016 Japanese GP: Eighth place with Force India.

2015 Japanese GP: Quinto place with Force India.

2014 Japanese GP: Retired from the race.

2013 Japanese GP: Seventh place with McLaren.

2012 Japanese GP: Eleventh place with Sauber.

2011 Japanese GP: It was not part of the F1 calendar.

FP1 y FP2: October 21 at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., respectively.

FP3 and session of classification: October 22 at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., respectively.

Carrera: October 23 at 2:00 p.m.

