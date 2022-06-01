Checo Pérez’s peculiar response to Verstappen for the drivers’ championship

The Mexican assured that he will continue “in love” with Verstappen and will not change their relationship

The Monaco Grand Prix was the most important achievement in the career of Sergio Czech Pérez inside of formula 1 for having consummated the victory brought him closer to the fight for the Drivers’ Championship of the 2022 Season because it was only 15 points to reach Max Verstappenwho is currently in first place in the ranking.

At the end of the race at the Monte Carlo circuit, during the press conference, Czech let between seeing that he would not start an internal fight in Red Bull Racingbefore the question of the press to know the reaction of Verstappen for the probable dispute with Czech for the title of champion, the Mexican had an eloquent way of dissuading the tension.

Sergio assured that he will continue to be “in love” with the Dutchman despite the fact that both would have a chance to compete for the drivers’ championship. When one of the press reporters turned to Max and asked if he saw Czech as a potential rival for the title and how such a condition would change their relationship, Verstappen explained:

“I don’t think our relationship will change – if things heat up in the championship – we have a good relationship.”

But when the Dutchman was about to continue with his explanation, he was interrupted by the Mexican pilot, who eloquently and jokingly stated:

“We’ll still be in love, right?”

The Dutch driver quickly replied: “Absolutely why would I have to change?” And it is that the teamwork that the man from Guadalajara has achieved has earned him the respect of Verstappen, because thanks to him he won the championship in 2021. Under that argument, the Red Bull main driver added:

“We work very well as a team, we always try to optimize the car and work for the team and we can accept when someone does a good job or does a better job, and I think that is very important because that’s how you respect each other what if, may the best win in the end right?” he finished.

However, Pérez’s victory was not well received by all as Verstappen’s father was upset with the team for not favoring his son. If Verstappen. who despite congratulating the Mexican, attacked Red Bull for not favoring Max.

Christian Horner, director of Red Bull, has already spoken in relation to the possibility that exists within the team after the first place in Guadalajara. At a press conference at the end of the race accepted that both Pérez and Verstappen have a chance to fight for the drivers’ championshipas long as the of builders and both drivers contribute to the team.

He even changed the discourse within the team of the Red Bull Well, he stressed that they do not care who gets it, since they both belong to Red Bull and the achievement would be for the team. This was expressed by the director of the team:

“We don’t care who wins, the constructors is hugely important, but, you know, whether it’s Max or Czechboth are Red Bull drivers and both have the same opportunity”.

Regarding the classification by constructors championshipwith the victory of 1 – 3 of the Austrian team, Red Bull established itself in first place with an accumulated 235 pointsa result that distanced him from Ferrari y Mercedes; the first one has 199 points while the second one has 134.

