Checo Pérez’s reaction after his podium at the Azerbaijan GP: “We were not perfect”

Checo Pérez was in 2nd place in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

the pilot from Guadalajara, Sergio Czech Pérezreturned to give joy to all his fans because he ended up in the second place of Azerbaijan Grand Prix and got closer to Max Verstappen for the fight for the drivers’ championship; however, Sergio acknowledged that throughout the competition he was not “perfect” and accepted some mistakes that he and the engineering team made in the development of the race in the Baku Circuit.

At the end of the race, the pilot of Red Bull Racing shared with his Twitter followers a few words in which expressed his faults in the competitionbecause throughout the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sergio had problems with the wear on your rear tires and the traction of single-seater it didn’t work as expected, resulting in it not being as fast.

Because of that, Czech did not object to Verstappen passing him on lap 15 of the competition and let the difference between the two be more significant. But not everything was negative for the team Red Bull since the Mexican runner recognized that it was a positive result for the team and applauded the first place of his teammate, he ended his message by focusing attention on the next competition, which will be in Canada.

Checo climbed onto the podium in second place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Photo: REUTERS/Murad Sezer)

“We were not perfect today, there are so many things to improve and understand. But at the end of the day it was a great result for the team, congratulations to @Max33Verstappen who had an excellent race and to the whole team. Now to Canada!”

Though Sergio Pérez dominated the Baku circuit the first few laps, he was unable to maintain the lead due to the malfunction of his vehicle as he began to lose speed, so his team of mechanics told him to pit as soon as he had the opportunity.

It should be remembered that Czech started from the grid from second place and as the laps went by he moved up to first place, but on lap 15 he let Verstappen take the lead so that Pérez would stay with the second place on the podium.

Checo Pérez accepted that there were mistakes in the Azerbaijan GP (Photo: Twitter/@SChecoPerez)

One of the points to note is that on this occasion there was no indication from the team for Sergio to give way to his teammate of the team, in the Austrian team they wanted to avoid conflicts between their two drivers, so the only thing that sounded on the radio was:

“Do not fight”.

Without any response or claim, Czech he allowed Max to pass him and take first place. At the end of the race, the man from Guadalajara shared some statements with different media and ruled out any possibility of a clash with Verstappen because he assured that the result obtained was the best decision for the team because it allowed them to get ahead in the Constructors Championship:

“It was a correct call from the team, 1 – 2 is an excellent result for the team”, stated Sergio Pérez.

Red Bull took advantage of Ferrari’s departure and took the lead in the fight for the drivers’ championship (Photo: REUTERS/Murad Sezer)

After the two Ferrari drivers left the competition due to mechanical problems, the squad of the Red Bull took advantage of this condition and took advantage in the fight for the drivers’ and constructors’ championship. Although it is still too early to define who could be crowned champion, the difference in points favors the team from Czech.

This was the ranking of the drivers championship:

1. Max Vertappen (Red Bull) – 150 points

2. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) – 129 points

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 116 points

1. Red Bull Racing – 279 puntos

2.Ferrari – 199 points

3. Mercedes – 161 points

