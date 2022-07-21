Checo Pérez’s unique congratulations to Carlos Sainz at Silverstone

The Ferrari driver shared how the celebration was on the podium with the Mexican in the British GP (Video: Twitter/ @SabrososPob11)

One of the highlights of the 2022 season of the formula 1 was what happened in the British Grand Prix when Sergio Czech Pérez climbed 15 positions until reaching second place; on that occasion he shared the podium with Carlos Sainz Jr.

The silverstone circuit It was the scene where the Spanish pilot registered his first triumph in his sports career, so it was a significant podium, in addition to the fact that he shared it with Czech Pérezwith whom he has a close friendship relationship.

Recently at the presentation of Tenerife Motor Circuit project, the Ferrari driver recalled what the Mexican driver told him before going up to the podium in Great Britain to receive the trophy. With a “Mexican style” accent and with a good imitation of Sergio PerezCarlos Sainz shared the details of the conversation they had prior to the celebration.

Carlos Sainz had his first victory at Silverstone and shared the podium with Checo Pérez (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers)

He narrated how it is that, once he got out of his car at the end of the race, the entire paddock ran to congratulate him and among them the other F1 drivers also celebrated the victory of the Spanish; the tapatío and Lewis Hamilton -from Mercedes- formed the podium of that race. Czech He finished in second and Hamilton in third, so the Mexican dedicated a unique congratulations to whoever dominated the Silverstone track.

According to the testimony of Carlos Sainzlto congratulations from Czech Perez was so sincere for the spontaneity and the words he said to him, for which Sainz was amused and sympathetic:

“People who come and shake your hand and shake your hand and tell you ‘you deserve it’, who you notice is true. Bueno Checo: ‘Pinc** e güey, how handsome to share the podium,’” she commented.

Immediately the laughter in the forum exploded because the imitation of the Spanish generated a reaction in the entire public, even in the presenter of the event. the pilot of formula 1 explained that he knew how to imitate Sergio because spend a lot of time with himHe also hinted at his friendship with him beyond the sports competition they have on the track.

The 27-year-old runner confessed that it gave him too much joy to see that the other drivers, like the Mexican, applauded his achievement (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers)

He continued with the imitation and pointed out that the Red Bull driver was too happy for the victory that the Ferrari driver achieved, which surprised Sainz Jr.

“He told me: ‘How nice to share the podium with you in your first victory! You deserve it, you bastard. Let’s have a good champagne’. Like very happy for me, he made me very funny ”.

Once he was done with the mimicry of that conversation he had with Czechthe 27-year-old runner confessed that it gave him too much joy to see that the other pilotslike the Mexican they applauded his achievement. They put aside the competition on the track and gave way to applaud Sainz.

With a “Mexican” accent and with a good imitation of Sergio Pérez, Carlos Sainz shared the details of the conversation they had prior to the celebration (Photo: REUTERS / Molly Darlington)

“All of you who have a job and go to the office every day or to any job you have, and see that your work colleagues are happy for you is something nice, which filled me a lot,” he concluded.

It should be remembered that in the Silverstone race, the Spaniard took a considerable lead after having a good start, so early in the race he showed that he was going for first place.

As the competition matured, he clung to the top spot and let Czech Pérez did the rest of the show because from last place, the man from Jalisco came to occupy second place of the race and be part of the podium.

