Checo Pérez’s words about Pato O’Ward that could rock Formula 1

Checo Pérez spoke about Patricio’s victory in IndyCar and gave new clues about his future in the highest category of motorsport (PHOTOS: GETTYIMAGES)

Mexican motorsport is experiencing two sweet moments in the sporting aspect, because in Formula 1, Sergio Pérez is consolidated as the ideal companion of Max Verstappen on board Red Bull; while in the IndyCar Series, Patrick O’Ward has become the face of McLaren.

The two figures have established themselves as motorsport figures at a national level and with great goals for the future, Well, both aspire to be champions in their category.a fact that would be historic for Latin America.

The big difference between the two is that, while one is looking for the championship to put the “cherry on the cake” in his career, the other is looking for it to make the leap to the formula 1; an express wish on the part of O’Ward that already has causing echoes in different personalities, such as Zak BownCEO of McLaren, and himself Czech Pérez.

Checo Pérez started the 2022 Formula 1 season on the right foot, with two podium finishes in the first four races (Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

The last to do so was the pilot of Red Bullwho in the middle of the presentation of a new sponsor last March, offered a few words to Los Angeles Timeswho questioned him about the most outstanding Mexican athletes of the moment at the international level.

“It is a very special moment that all the fans have to enjoy a lot because it is a very difficult sport and there are no guarantees that this will continue. Tomorrow we may not have as many representatives in each category that is so important in the world”, he expressed Czechsince Daniel Suárez, another Mexican in NASCAR.

“I hope that I can have the opportunity to enter (to Formula 1). To be able to get fired at an early age. I hope that next year he can be in the top category competing against us”

On May 1, Pato O’Ward won the Alabama GP, the first victory of the year in the 2022 IndyCar Series season (Photo: Twitter/@McLarenF1)

In addition to opening the doors of the formula 1 to his compatriot from Monterrey, these words by Pérez were also interpreted as a possible affirmation of his continuity with Red Bull next year, since he was implicitly placed on the grid for the 2023 season.

Because Sergio is one of the many top-flight drivers who contract ends at the end of this year, abroad there is some speculation about the candidates to replace him; so this new indirect statement could shake some theories again.

Thus Czech reestablished himself as a pilot Red Bull and placed to O’Ward as a candidate for the formula 1something that seems complicated for the following season because he still does not have enough points for the drivers’ super license, a requirement of the highest category.

Checo Pérez has a victory with Red Bull, achieved in the 2021 Azerbaijan GP (Photo: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

Regarding the possible renewal of Czech Pérezlater in GP of Emilia Romagnathe Mexican himself hinted that he could continue a few more years with the Austrian team.

“Yes, I am certainly very happy with the team. I’m working well with Max, with all the engineers. I think there’s a great atmosphere in the engineering room… When we get back home we’re working well together, and yes, I see no reason to do it elsewhere“, revealed Czech for SkySportsF1 to the express question of whether he saw himself in Red Bull in the long term.

That is how Czech Pérez He spoke again about the future of Mexicans in motorsports, but that could be interpreted as signs of a possible renewal and eventual support for his compatriot from the IndyCar Series.

