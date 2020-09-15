‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Disputes Sexual Misconduct Claims

A rep for “Cheer” star Jerry Harris has denied allegations that he solicited intercourse from minors.

“We categorically dispute the claims made towards Jerry Harris, that are alleged to have occurred when he was a teen,” the spokesperson informed Selection in a press release. “We’re assured that when the investigation is accomplished the true details shall be revealed.”

The allegations in query emerged in a USA Right this moment report which stated that FBI brokers executed a search warrant at Harris’ house in Naperville, Illinois on Monday, after being informed that he might have requested for sexually express photographs and intercourse from minors.

In accordance with the USA Right this moment piece, the investigation is predicated on claims from Varsity Manufacturers, a cheerleading-industry firm with which Harris labored. In letters to the police obtained by the publication, Varsity’s chief authorized officer Burton Brillhart stated the corporate was made conscious of “inappropriate sexual conduct” allegations towards the “Cheer” star.

“On account of the current allegation, we’ve got barred this individual from having any affiliation with Varsity Manufacturers or any of its subsidiaries or associates, now and sooner or later,” Brillhart wrote in an Aug. 1 letter.

Harris rose to prominence within the Netflix cheerleading collection docuseries that adopted the Navarro School Cheer Staff of Corsicana, Texas, a metropolis close to Dallas. Harris’ appearances within the collection have been marked by his enthusiastic “mat-talking” and encouragement of his teammates.

Netflix declined to touch upon the Harris allegations.

Harris has since appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Present” and coated the Oscars purple carpet for DeGeneres. He has additionally inked endorsement offers with Schmidt’s deodorant, Panera Bread and American Eagle, in addition to racking up 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Marc Malkin contributed to this report.