Cheetah And Nam Yeon Woo Confirm Breakup

Cheetah and Nam Yeon Woo have confirmed they’ve ended their relationship.

On January 21, a consultant of Cheetah’s company Ceuda Leisure shared with Xportsnews, “Lately, Cheetah and director Nam Yeon Woo ended their romantic relationship. Confirming the explanation for the breakup can be tough.”

They continued, “Presently, Cheetah is doing effectively, showing on a wide range of broadcasts. She can also be persevering with to work on her new album.”

On the identical day, Hosoo Firm, the company of actor and movie director Nam Yeon Woo, shared a press release to My Every day. They commented, “After confirming with director Nam Yeon Woo, it’s true that he and Cheetah not too long ago broke up. Nonetheless, they didn’t break up as a result of the 2 had a foul relationship. He mentioned that they determined to stay good colleagues who cheer each other on.”

Cheetah initially confirmed she was in a relationship in October 2018 and it was later revealed that her boyfriend was director Nam Yeon Woo.

