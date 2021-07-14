Chehre Film Main points, Megastar Solid, Liberate Date, Poster, Tale

Chehre Film Main points | Megastar solid | Liberate date | Tale | Solid and staff | Wiki main points | Poster | Trailer | Price range | Field Administrative center Assortment | Hit or flop – Chehre is an upcoming 2021 Bollywood thriller mystery movie directed by way of Rumi Jaffery. The movie is produced by way of Anand Pandit beneath the banner of Anand Pandit Movement Footage and Saraswati Leisure Personal Restricted. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi play the lead roles.

Starring Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav. The film comes out on April 30, 2021 (free up postponed). So that is what we can discuss ‘chehre’ solid & staff of film stars, film main points and a lot more in regards to the film.

Chehre film poster

Chehre movie solid and staff

Director: Rumi Jaffery

Manufacturer: Anand Pandit

Megastar solid: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav

Style: Thriller – Mystery

Track: Himesh Reshammiya

Cinematography: Binod Pradhan

Manufacturing corporate: Anand Pandit Movement Footage, Saraswati Leisure Personal Restricted

E-newsletter date: April 30, 2021

Chehre Film Tale

On this movie, Amitabh Bachchan performs the position of a attorney whilst Emraan performs Hashmi as a trade mogul. Whose tale is set a bunch of pals. Some other folks on this workforce are retired legal professionals and meet in a bungalow in Shimla to play a mental sport.

Chehre film teaser

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xi4RrxDK4mI

Chehre . film free up date

The movie is scheduled for a theatrical free up on April 30, 2021.

Chehre Film Field Administrative center Assortment

Chehre film 1st day assortment – Replace quickly

Chehre film 2d Day Assortment – Replace quickly

Chehre film third Day Assortment – Replace quickly

Chehre film 4th day assortment – Replace quickly

Chehre film fifth Day Assortment – Replace quickly

Chehre film sixth Day Assortment – Replace quickly

Chehre film seventh Day Assortment – Replace quickly