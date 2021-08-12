Chehre Hindi Film (2021) Forged | Teaser | Trailer | Liberate Date

Chehre Hindi Film (2021) Forged | Teaser | Trailer | Liberate Date

Chehre is the most recent Hindi film written and directed through Rumi Jafry. Produced through Anand Pandit below Anand Pandit Movement Footage banner, this film options Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi within the lead function together with Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, and Siddhanth Kapoor. The thriller mystery movie is scheduled to be launched theatrically on twenty seventh August 2021.

Director Rumi Jafry
Manufacturer Anand Pandit
Screenplay Rumi Jafry
Style Thriller Mystery
Tale Rumi Jafry
Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi
Track Himesh Reshammiya, Tanishk Bagchi
Cinematographer Binod Pradhan
Editor Bodhaditya Banerjee
Manufacturing Corporate Anand Pandit Movement Footage & Saraswathy Leisure
Liberate date 27 August 2021
Chehre Hindi Film Forged

Here’s your complete solid record of Chehre movie 2021,

  • Amitabh Bachchan as Suggest Veer Sahay
  • Emraan Hashmi as Karan Oberoi
  • Annu Kapoor as Anand Mahant
  • Krystle D’Souza as Diya Sahay, Veer’s daughter
  • Rhea Chakraborty as Neha Bharadwaj
  • Siddhanth Kapoor as Dhananjay Louis
  • Saurabh Shukla
  • Dhritiman Chatterjee
  • Raghubir Yadav

Chehre Film Trailer

Watch the reliable trailer video of Chehre film,

Chehre Hindi Film Songs

