Chehre is the most recent Hindi film written and directed through Rumi Jafry. Produced through Anand Pandit below Anand Pandit Movement Footage banner, this film options Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi within the lead function together with Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, and Siddhanth Kapoor. The thriller mystery movie is scheduled to be launched theatrically on twenty seventh August 2021.
|Director
|Rumi Jafry
|Manufacturer
|Anand Pandit
|Screenplay
|Rumi Jafry
|Style
|Thriller Mystery
|Tale
|Rumi Jafry
|Starring
|Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi
|Track
|Himesh Reshammiya, Tanishk Bagchi
|Cinematographer
|Binod Pradhan
|Editor
|Bodhaditya Banerjee
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Anand Pandit Movement Footage & Saraswathy Leisure
|Liberate date
|27 August 2021
|Language
|Hindi
Chehre Hindi Film Forged
Here’s your complete solid record of Chehre movie 2021,
- Amitabh Bachchan as Suggest Veer Sahay
- Emraan Hashmi as Karan Oberoi
- Annu Kapoor as Anand Mahant
- Krystle D’Souza as Diya Sahay, Veer’s daughter
- Rhea Chakraborty as Neha Bharadwaj
- Siddhanth Kapoor as Dhananjay Louis
- Saurabh Shukla
- Dhritiman Chatterjee
- Raghubir Yadav
Chehre Film Trailer
Watch the reliable trailer video of Chehre film,
Chehre Hindi Film Songs
