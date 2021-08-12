Chehre is the most recent Hindi film written and directed through Rumi Jafry. Produced through Anand Pandit below Anand Pandit Movement Footage banner, this film options Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi within the lead function together with Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, and Siddhanth Kapoor. The thriller mystery movie is scheduled to be launched theatrically on twenty seventh August 2021.

Director Rumi Jafry Manufacturer Anand Pandit Screenplay Rumi Jafry Style Thriller Mystery Tale Rumi Jafry Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi Track Himesh Reshammiya, Tanishk Bagchi Cinematographer Binod Pradhan Editor Bodhaditya Banerjee Manufacturing Corporate Anand Pandit Movement Footage & Saraswathy Leisure Liberate date 27 August 2021 Language Hindi

Chehre Hindi Film Forged

Here’s your complete solid record of Chehre movie 2021,

Amitabh Bachchan as Suggest Veer Sahay

Emraan Hashmi as Karan Oberoi

Annu Kapoor as Anand Mahant

Krystle D’Souza as Diya Sahay, Veer’s daughter

Rhea Chakraborty as Neha Bharadwaj

Siddhanth Kapoor as Dhananjay Louis

Saurabh Shukla

Dhritiman Chatterjee

Raghubir Yadav

