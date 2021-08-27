Chehre Releases LIVE As of late: Film Overview, Field Administrative center, The place To Watch, HD Obtain And E-book Price tag On-line

Symbol Supply: TWITTER/ANANDPANDIT Chehre Film: field workplace, the place to look at, ebook tickets on-line



Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi set the massive monitors on hearth with their exceptional performances within the movie Chehre. That is the primary time the 2 stars have come in combination for a film and fanatics were raving about the similar factor since Chehre was once introduced. The movie is a thriller mystery directed by way of Rumi Jaffry. The movie pits the 2 stars in opposition to each and every different in a recreation of justice and punishment. Whilst Giant B performs a legal professional, Emraan is a trade rich person. Chehre additionally stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor.

Chehre hits theaters nowadays (August 27). When you plan to look at Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s Chehre then know the place to ebook the film tickets on-line, unencumber date, film assessment, the right way to obtain in HD and different essential main points here-

What’s the unencumber date of the Chehre film?

August 27, 2021

The place are you able to ebook Chehre cinema tickets?

You’ll be able to ebook Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s Chehre film tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theater/cinema corridor close to you. When you ebook via Amazon Pay, you might also get nice cashback for your Amazon pockets.

Who’s the director of Chehre?

Rumi Jafry

Who’re the manufacturers of the film Chehre?

Chehre is produced by way of Anand Pandit Movement Photos and Saraswati Leisure Non-public Restricted

Who’re the writers of Chehre film 2021?

Chehre’s screenplay and dialogues are written by way of Ranjit Kapoor and Rumy Jafry.

What’s the big name forged of the film Chehre?

Amitabh Bachchan as Lateef Musical

Emraan Hashmi as Sameer Mehra

Krystle D’Souza as Natasha Oswal

Rhea Chakraborty as Aana

Siddhanth Kapoor as Joe

Annu Kapoor as Paramjeet Singh Bhuller

Samir Soni as GS Oswal

Dhritiman Chatterjee as Justice Jagdish Acharya

Raghubir Yadav as Hariya Jatav

What’s the time period of Chehre?

139 mins (2 hours 19 mins)

Who’re the tune administrators of the film Chehre?

Vishal-Shekhar and Gourov Dasgupta composed the soundtrack of the movie Chehre, whilst the lyrics are written by way of Farhan Memon and Rumy Jafry.

What’s the finances of the Chehre film?

Chehre’s movie finances has no longer but been introduced by way of the makers of the movie.

How can I watch Chehre Film Trailer?

You’ll be able to watch the Chehre film trailer at the legitimate YouTube channel referred to as Anand Pandit Movement Photos.

The place are you able to obtain the Chehre film on-line?

You’ll be able to obtain Chehre film in HD from YouTube or from Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix paid subscriptions after on-line streaming begins.

The place can I watch Chehre’s complete film?

Chehre film has been launched in theaters. The movie has but to be streamed at the OTT platforms. After the legitimate announcement, you’ll be able to watch it on-line in HD by way of buying the subscription to Amazon High or Netflix or Disney Plus Hotstar.

The place can I watch the Chehre film assessment on-line?

You’ll be able to take a look at the newest updates and reside protection of Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre movie assessment on the hyperlink beneath. Know what the ranking of the film is right here.

Chehre: HD photographs, posters, wallpapers

Chehre songs