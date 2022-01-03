Chelsea and Liverpool drew 2-2 in a vibrant match with two spectacular goals

In just two days in 2022, the Premier League has shown why it is the best league in the world with a handful of high-level matches among which the draw between Chelsea Y Liverpool 2 to 2 disputed this Sunday in Stamford Bridge. Both sets, pursuers of the leader, Manchester City, they moved away from the top with the tie that had two spectacular goals.

The London box welcomed the difficult team from Jürgen Klopp, who could not be present due to having coronavirus. Despite his absence, in just 26 minutes his team was already winning 2 to 0 and it seemed that the night would be a red party. healthy mane opened the account at 9 minutes, after a failed clearance by the young center-back Trevoh Chalobah that allowed the visiting team to find spaces and quickly gain the upper hand.

A while later, when the process of the match was even and the opportunities distributed, it appeared Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian, who recovered his best level in the second half of 2021, filtered down the right in an inexplicable neglect of the local defense, and feigned a shot at the far post that finally went to the first to disorient the goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and shout the 2 to 0.

Liverpool stood out and remained as the only escort of the Manchester City, which on Saturday had beaten the Arsenal in another of the great matches on matchday 21 of the Premier League. But, the champion of the Champions League he woke up and in a flurry he reached the draw to unleash the madness in the stadium.

First was Mateo Kovacic at 42 minutes, in a rebound at the goal of the rival area, who captured an air ball and unsheathed a spectacular right hand that nailed against a post, making the ball of the ball useless. Caoimhin Kelleher. Then, at 46, who appeared was Christian Pulisic, after a vital remove of Thiago Silva a Wrong, which allowed Kanté receive alone and filter an aerial pass for the American striker who nailed the 2-2 with his left foot.

The tie left both unsatisfied (Reuters)

In addition, both teams tried in every way to stay with the victory and it was the goalkeepers’ turn to shine. Just one of them, Mendy, the one of Chelsea, was the great figure of the night especially for two saves: one to Wrong, who threw to place a distant shot that almost slipped over the top in one against and the other to jerk, who had hooked from the left inwards but when he finished strong and crossed his shot he met the reaction of the Frenchman. Kelleher He also had his moment, when he covered a volley from Mason Mount at the penalty spot, pure reflex.

With equality, Chelsea, 43 points, remains as the escort of the Manchester City although now 10 points away, while the Liverpool, with a pending duel, reached 42. On the next date those led by Thomas Tuchel will collide with those of Pep Guardiola while the Red Devils they will host Brentford.

