Chelsea and Liverpool struggled against lower-ranking sides to advance to the FA Cup quarter-finals

A new day of FA Cup paralyzed the UK with 3 electrifying matches. In the first turn, the Southamptonwhich counted Willy Caballero as starter, he qualified for the quarter finals by beating West Ham from Manuel Lanzini by 3 a 1.

The goals of the team led by the Austrian Ralph Hasenhüttl were the work of Romain Perraud (a great goal from outside the area that left the French goalkeeper with no chance Alphonse Areola), James Ward-Prowse (penalty) and Armando Broja; while Michail Antonio had temporarily tied for the cast of David Moyes.

He also went round Chelseawho suffered more than thought to overcome by 3 a 2 al Luton Towm, a weak rival from the English second division (Championship League). Saul Ñiguez, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku were the authors of the conquests of the Blues, while Reece Burke and Harry Cornick they put suspense on the tie played in Kenilworth Road.

In addition, the Liverpool defeated by 2 a 1 al Norwichthanks to the great day that the Japanese starred Takumi Minamino, who celebrated the two goals of the team led by the German Jurgen Klopp.

The set of Anfieldwhich was removed this weekend curse of not winning an English cup since 2012 with the conquest of League Cupwas imposed with authority thanks to the remarkable production of Minamino. The Japanese opened the scoring after a cross from Kostas Tsimikas that went down Divock Origi and shoot Tim Krul. The Japanese was sweet and with the cannon ready and a few minutes later he took advantage of a dead ball in a corner, to take it against the net.

Liverpool, with many regular substitutes and youngsters like Tyler Morton y Harvey Elliottrelaxed as the minutes passed and the Norwichwhose real battle in trying to save himself this season in the Premier Leaguemanaged to cut distances to 15 minutes from the end with a good shot from Lukas Rupp. The Reds joined the Manchester City, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough y Southampton, that await in the instance of the eight best of the FA Cup

