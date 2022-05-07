Chelsea confirmed its millionaire sale: who will be its new owner

Chelsea expects the acquisition to be tested this month to be able to participate in the transfer market (Reuters)

In the context of the invasion of Russia a Ukraine, Europa carried out strong sanctions on billionaires linked to the government of Vladimir Putin. One of those targeted in this package of measures that seeks to defund the attacks was Roman Abramovichowner of Chelsea, a club that was forced to put up for sale. During the early hours of Friday in England they confirmed that the terms for the acquisition by a new group were agreed.

Although the final approval of the Premier League and of Parliament British, the institution confirmed that there was an agreement with a group headed by the American Todd Boehly (chairman of investment fund Eldridge Industries), Clearlake Capital (investor group), the American Mark Walter (director of Guggenheim Partners, a global financial services firm) and the Swiss Hansjoerg Wyys (founder of Synthes Holding AG, a medical device manufacturer).

“Of the total investment that is being made2,500 million pounds (USD 30,848 million) will be applied to buy shares of the club and said proceeds will be deposited into a frozen UK bank account with the intention of donating 100% to charitable causes, as confirmed by Román Abramovich, ”says the Chelsea statement. It should be remembered that the Russian billionaire is prohibited from charging money for this sale.

Todd Boehly is the leader of the investment group that acquired Chelsea (Bloomberg)

“Besides, the proposed new owners will commit £1.75bn ($2.159m) in additional investment for the benefit of the club. This includes investments in Stamford Bridge, the Academy, the Women’s Team and Kingsmeadow and continued funding from the Chelsea Foundation.

Last week, several European media had anticipated that a consortium led by Todd Boehly, who is also one of the owners of the Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise Los Angeles Dodgers, would be named the highest bidder. in the race. At the time, a spokesperson for the consortium of Boehly refused to comment on the matter, according to the news agency AFP.

The American investor was part of the ownership group that bought the Dodgers for $2.15 million in 2012, the team won its first World Series title in 32 years in 2020.

The rivals of the Premier League of the Chelsea , Liverpool, Manchester United y Arsenal, ya son propiedad de American investors. Former Liverpool chairman Martin Broughton and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca are the front men for the other two consortiums who have made offers to buy the 2021 Champions League winners.

Chelsea hopes to have a new owner by the end of May, as the coach Thomas Tuchel looking to plan for the upcoming season. Due to the sanctions Abramovichthe German manager is currently unable to offer new contracts to existing players or sign players from other clubs.

