Chelsea crisis: the British government sanctioned Roman Abramovich and the sale of the club was suspended

The sale of Chelsea has been suspended due to sanctions imposed in United Kingdom to the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovichclub owner Premier League, in retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The British Government has announced that the assets of Abramovich are frozen, which directly affects the London entity that it acquired in 2003.

“The restrictions of asset freeze They also apply to all entities that are owned or controlled by Roman Abramovich. This means that the Chelsea Football Club is now also subject to an asset freeze under the financial sanctions of the United Kingdom”, the government specified in a statement.

In addition to asset blocking, Abramovich You will not be able to enter British territory and you will be prohibited from doing any type of business on English soil for your “close relationship” with the regimen Vladimir Putin. In this way, their intentions to get rid of the Blues they have been abruptly paralyzed and the future of the club is unknown.

As reported by various English media, the club based in London will be prohibited from Ticketing for parties and only season ticket holders will be able to attend Stamford Bridge to watch team games. In the games that are away from home, the fans of the Chelsea they will also not be able to access the stadiums because they will not be able to buy tickets.

All the new contracts of the Blues will be cancelled, sale of sports clothing in the official stores of the club will be blocked and, according to what was pointed out by the British newspapers, the football player transfers.

Nadine DorriesBritain’s sports minister, said the government had issued a special license to allow the Chelsea can play their matches Premier Leaguepay floors to all its employees (including players) and allow ticket holders to attend games. “I know this creates some uncertainty, but the government will work with the league and the clubs to keep football playing while making sure sanctions reach those they target.”communicated on social networks.

Abramovich was one of seven Russian millionaires whose assets were frozen by British authorities on Thursday, although United Kingdom has already applied this type of sanctions to more than 200 people and entities for their links with the Kremlin. The punishments include the freezing of assets, the prohibition of carrying out transactions with British individuals and companies, as well as the impossibility of traveling to the country.

