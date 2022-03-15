Chelsea is sold: who are the main stakeholders and what requirements must they meet

Chelsea is for sale

On March 12 the Premier League announced the official dismissal of the tycoon Roman Abramovich as the main face of Chelsea in the framework of the sanctions package that Europe has imposed on businessmen linked to the government of Vladimir Putin for the attacks of Russia a Ukraine. In this context, the English club, which still has permission to continue competing, has been prevented from selling tickets, signing new players, renewing contracts, selling merchandising, among other measures. Therefore, Negotiations have begun for the London team to be acquired by a new owner.

Since the sanctions on the Russian Abramovich started in United Kingdom, several potential buyers emerged upon noticing a fruitful deal. The fact that the last champion of the Champions League and one of the animators of the Premier tempts hundreds of investors. It is so the site Daily Mail He reported that there are already more than 200 interested in acquiring the Blues.

“It seems to be a ‘bag offer’ process similar to that of a world title boxing event,” Stephen Taylor Heath, director of sports law at Boxing, told the British site. JMW Solicitors. “In such a scenario, the bank that handles the sale, the group Raineliterally would conduct an auction process and announce the winning bidder.”

The deadline to file the formal interest is Friday, March 18. By then, whoever wants to buy the Chelsea not only must you submit an offer, but you must also demonstrate that you meet a series of requirements established by the club itself. “Bidders will be asked to provide a letter of proof of funds, a complete list of advisers, a business plan and a completion schedule to accompany their offers,” notes the site revealing that Marina Granovskaia, one of the faces visible from the English group, is providing advice to potential buyers.

The current champion of the Champions League could close its sale in the coming days (Reuters)

“Prospective buyers are also asked to provide their motivations for the offer and a detailed background report on all investors”indicates the portal that anticipates that, whoever stays with the club, must respect the contracts of all current employees of the institution and comply with all contractual commitments and current financial obligations.

At the same time, the purchase must be approved by the British government so state-linked funds could have complications. For example, the acquisition of Newcastle by a saudi group is still being debated in Premier Leagueso if it were a similar investor, that offer could be discarded.

It is worth clarifying that Abramovichowner of Chelsea since 2003, is accused by the British government of having received financial benefits from the Kremlin and, in addition to being one of the tycoons who is currently collaborating financially with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. For this reason, Chelsea will seek to close its sale to businessmen with a different profile from its current owner to avoid future conflicts of this nature.

Among the more than 200 potential buyers, highlights a consortium led by the American Todd Boehly, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball club. The Daily Telegraph wrote that the businessman has transmitted his offer through the Raine bank, located in New York. The Swiss millionaire also stands out Hansjorg Wyss86, and founder of the medical equipment company Synthes, according to the Swiss newspaper view.

According to him Financial Timesanother American millionaire, Josh Harris, also contemplates presenting an offer. Former manager of investment funds Apollo Global Management, He is already present in English football, as co-owner of the Crystal Palace club, so he would need to disassociate himself from that team, also located in London. Another who expressed his interest is the Turkish millionaire Mushin Flag.

Roman Abramovich served as owner of the club since 2003 (Action Images)

Meanwhile, given the lack of liquidity caused by the freezing of Abramovich, Chelsea asked the British government on Monday to authorize ticket sales: “We ask the government to allow our fans to have access to tickets,” the team said in a statement. “There have been meetings every day to find a solution. The Premier League and the FA (the English Football Federation) are also discussing with the government the issues of sporting integrity caused (by this situation) if fans are not authorized to attend matches, “adds the club in the text. .

For the moment, the government placed the club with a special license after the battery of sanctions taken against the Russian oligarch that prevents the Chelseaand by extension to Abramovichgenerate new income. The license has already been modified from the one initially implemented, with an increase in the spending limit for match days from 500,000 pounds ($655,000) to 900,000 pounds ($1.178 million). What’s more, the sale will take place as long as the Russian oligarch does not benefit from it.

