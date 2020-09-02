Chelsea transfer news – Latest rumours, signings and done deals

Chelsea are again within the transfer sport following final summer season’s ban on signings.

The Blues flourished with out signings as Frank Lampard positioned his belief in a recent crop of blossoming children.

Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount could have saved Chelsea 9 figures value of transfer charges given their influence final season.

Nonetheless, a season of comparatively low spending is effectively and really over with the Blues making an enormous push in the summertime transfer window this time round with Premier League 2020/21 fixtures on the horizon.

A number of main deals have already gone by means of, with extra on the horizon as Lampard gears up for his second season on the helm of his beloved Blues.

Chelsea transfer done deals

IN

Thiago Silva (PSG) Free

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) Undisclosed

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) £36m

Xavier Mbuyamba (Barcelona) Undisclosed

Ben Chilwell (Leicester) £45m

Malang Sarr (Good) Free

OUT

Pedro (Roma) Free

Willian (Arsenal) Free

Nathan (Atletico MG) £2.7m

Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) £50m

Josh Grant (Launched)

Marcel Lavinier (Launched)

Richard Nartey (Launched)

Jamie Cumming (Stevenage) Mortgage

Trevoh Chalobah (Lorient) Mortgage

Ike Ugbo (Cercle Bruges) Mortgage

Izzy Brown (Sheffield Wednesday) Mortgage

Jamal Blackman (Rotherham) Mortgage

Marc Guehi (Swansea) Mortgage

Chelsea transfer news and rumours

Following the profitable acquisitions of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech and final season’s late surge by Christian Pulisic, you’d have thought Chelsea’s focus would flip away from including extra attacking choices. Improper.

Kai Havertz is the closest star to becoming a member of Chelsea’s squad. The Bayer Leverkusen prodigy has carved out a prime fame in Germany taking part in in quite a lot of attacking positions, from a No.10 slot in midfield to centre-forward and even a spell on the wing.

The 21-year-old is prone to slide into the XI behind Werner ought to he signal on the dotted line. However will he?

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been tipped to signal as Kepa Arrizabalaga has didn’t make an influence at Stamford Bridge.

N’Golo Kante has been linked with a transfer away to Inter Milan, a transfer that might fund the Blues’ continued pursuit of Declan Rice.

