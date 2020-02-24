Chelsea v Bayern Munich preview: Watch Champions League on TV, live stream, prediction

Chelsea will hope to progress from the Champions League spherical of 16 for the primary time since 2014 once they face Bayern Munich.

The Blues have fallen on the first knockout spherical hurdle in every of their final three campaigns at European soccer’s prime desk.

They triumphed in final season’s Europa League however know that Bayern Munich signify a category above.

Robert Lewandowski sits prime of the Champions League goalscoring charts alongside younger gun Erling Haaland and will likely be decided so as to add to his tally.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing it is advisable find out about methods to watch the Chelsea v Bayern Munich sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Chelsea v Bayern Munich?

Chelsea v Bayern Munich will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 25th February 2020.

Find out how to watch Chelsea v Bayern Munich on TV

The sport will likely be proven live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15.00 per thirty days. You’ll be able to add the ‘Huge Sport’ bundle for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV cross.

Find out how to live stream Chelsea v Bayern Munich on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Chelsea have struggled to maintain clear sheets all through 2019/20, even once they’re profitable, they nonetheless discover a approach to concede.

Knockout soccer is all about not leaking targets and being streetwise sufficient to see out shut encounters with Europe’s finest.

Frank Lampard’s crop of kids are proficient, however they’ve proven little to recommend they’ve what it takes to maturely dispatch the skilled, ruthless Munich machine.

Prediction: Chelsea 0-2 Bayern Munich