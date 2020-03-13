Cheltenham Festival race times and TV schedule: Day 4 – Friday 13th March

Cheltenham Gold Cup day is upon us with a string of big races surrounding the centrepiece occasion.

Al Boum Photograph and Santini are the 2 favourites for the Gold Cup however you may’t low cost any of the runners and riders heading into battle.

Delta Work continues to stay a well-liked shout for the Gold Cup whereas large names together with Presenting Percy, Clan Des Obeaux and Kemboy are included within the star-studded line-up.

RadioTimes.com rounds up Day 4 of Cheltenham pageant race times.

Cheltenham Festival race times

Day 4 – Friday 13th March

1:30pm – JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 179y – £125,000

2:10pm – Randox Well being County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 179y – £100,000

2:50pm – Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y – £125,000

3:30pm – Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) 3m 2f 70y – £625,000

4:10pm – St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase 3m 2f 70y – £45,000

4:50pm – Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 62y – £110,000

5:30pm – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (0-145) 2m 4f 56y – £70,000

You’ll be able to watch Day 4 without cost on ITV from 1:00pm with the ultimate two races broadcast on-line at Racing.television.