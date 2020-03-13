Cheltenham Festival results: Winners from Day 4 – who won the Gold Cup?

Cheltenham Festival has come to an finish in 2020 after ultimate day of drama on the iconic course.
The Cheltenham Gold Cup was up for grabs with a number of horses gunning for glory, whereas six different races captured the creativeness of the punters.
RadioTimes.com will preserve you updated with the full confirmed outcomes from Cheltenham Festival on Day 4.
Cheltenham Festival outcomes
Day 4 – Friday 13th March
1:30pm – JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 179y – £125,000
1st: Burning Victory / 2nd: Aspire Tower / third: Allmankind
2:10pm – Randox Well being County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 179y – £100,000
1st: Saint Roi / 2nd: Aramon / third: Embittered
2:50pm – Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y – £125,000
1st: Monkfish / 2nd: Newest Exhibition / third: Fury Street
3:30pm – Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) 3m 2f 70y – £625,000
1st: Al Boum Photograph / 2nd: Santini / third: Lostintranslation
4:10pm – St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase 3m 2f 70y – £45,000
1st: It Got here To Go / 2nd: Billaway / third: Shantou Flyer
4:50pm – Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 62y – £110,000
1st: Chosen Mate / 2nd: Eclair De Beaufeu / third: Us And Them
5:30pm – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (0-145) 2m 4f 56y – £70,000
1st: Indefatigable / 2nd: Pileon / third: Nice White Shark
