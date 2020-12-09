Chemical factory in Ahmedabad caught fire, 45 fire engines started to control

Fire at chemical factory in Ahmedabad: A chemical factory caught fire in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. There was a fire in the night. The fire was so strong that it spread to a large part of the factory. 40 fire engines arrived to extinguish the fire. The fire could be controlled after hard work. No casualty has been reported so far in the incident. Also Read – PM Modi arrives in Hyderabad after Ahmedabad, will talk to doctors on Bharat Biotech vaccine

A fire broke out in the chemical factory in Vatva industrial area of ​​Ahmedabad in Gujarat at around 1 am. An official of the fire department said that no casualty was reported in this incident.

The fire is under control now & the cooling process is underway. No casualties reported. Total 45 fire vehicles had to be used to control the fire: Abhijit Gadvi, Station Fire Officer, Ahmedabad on fire at a chemical factory.

Fire station officer Abhijeet Gadvi said that 45 fire engines were sent to extinguish the fire and the fire could be controlled after four hours. He said the cause of the fire could not be ascertained. Panic spread due to fire in nearby people.