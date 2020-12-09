Entertainment

Chemical factory in Ahmedabad caught fire, 45 fire engines started to control

December 9, 2020
Fire at chemical factory in Ahmedabad: A chemical factory caught fire in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. There was a fire in the night. The fire was so strong that it spread to a large part of the factory. 40 fire engines arrived to extinguish the fire. The fire could be controlled after hard work. No casualty has been reported so far in the incident. Also Read – PM Modi arrives in Hyderabad after Ahmedabad, will talk to doctors on Bharat Biotech vaccine

A fire broke out in the chemical factory in Vatva industrial area of ​​Ahmedabad in Gujarat at around 1 am. An official of the fire department said that no casualty was reported in this incident. Also Read – PM Modi Visit: PM Modi arrives at Zydus Biotech Park, Ahmedabad to review the corona vaccine

Fire station officer Abhijeet Gadvi said that 45 fire engines were sent to extinguish the fire and the fire could be controlled after four hours. He said the cause of the fire could not be ascertained. Panic spread due to fire in nearby people.

