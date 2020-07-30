Chemical Hearts Trailer: Lili Reinhart Navigates a Painful Adolescence

Amazon Prime Video has launched the official trailer for “Chemical Hearts,” a romantic drama starring Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams, set to premiere on the streaming service on Aug. 21.

The three-minute trailer introduces the 2 excessive schoolers, Henry Web page (Abrams) and Grace City (Reinhart), and teases the event of their romantic relationship.

“You might be by no means extra alive than while you’re a teenager,” Henry says within the trailer. “Your mind is flush with chemical compounds that may flip your life into a story of epic proportions, and but, by the beginning of my senior yr, nothing fascinating had ever occurred to me. Then one thing lastly occurred.”

Primarily based on Krystal Sutherland’s novel “Our Chemical Hearts,” the coming-of-age drama follows Henry, a 17-year-old who considers himself a hopeless romantic. He’s centered on turning into the editor in chief of his highschool paper and getting admitted to a good faculty, till Grace joins his class. He finally falls in love together with her (his polar reverse), as they edit the varsity newspaper collectively.

The movie additionally stars Kara Younger as Lola, C.J. Hoff as Murray, Sarah Jones as Sadie, Adhir Kalyan as Kem Sharma and Bruce Altman as Toby.

Richard Tanne directed the Amazon Studios authentic film from his personal script. Tanne, finest recognized for his characteristic movie “Southside With You,” was nominated for the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award on the 2019 Gotham Awards.

Producers are Web page Fifty-4’s Alex Saks (“The Florida Challenge,” “E-book Membership”) and Tanne, and the movie is govt produced by Jamin O’Brien (“Eighth Grade”) and Reinhart, in her first govt producer position.