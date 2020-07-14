Cheng Cheng Films Buys Hong Kong’s “My Prince Edward” for N.America – Variety

New York-based distributor Cheng Cheng Films has purchased the North American rights to “My Prince Edward,” the primary function written and directed by Hong Kong screenwriter Norris Wong Yee-Lam, from Hong Kong gross sales agent Golden Scene.

The information come as Wong introduced Monday that filmmaking duo Mabel Cheung and Alex Regulation, the husband and spouse behind movies equivalent to “An Autumn’s Story,” will government produce her second function. Wong will make that movie with help from a brand new $12.9 million native authorities fund meant to spice up Hong Kong’s movie trade.

Wong mentioned on Fb that she took Cheung’s class throughout her sophomore yr at Hong Kong Baptist College in 2010, and was “so completely satisfied” the director nonetheless remembered her early work. Cheung mentioned that Wong “has been seeking to work with me all through the years, however our availabilities by no means matched.” She praised Wong’s “potential,” saying, “I keep in mind amongst many college students submitting assignments solely she delivered a musical and I used to be deeply impressed.”

“My Prince Edward” tells the story of a newly engaged Hong Kong lady attempting to rid herself of a secret sham marriage to a mainlander.

Shot on a shoestring funds of round $400,000 in 18 days, the movie received the NETPAC Award for its “poignant portrayal of the way the establishment of marriage have an effect on the lives of recent girls” eventually yr’s Golden Horse Movie Pageant in Taiwan, in addition to greatest new director and unique movie rating eventually yr’s Hong Kong Movie Awards. Frequent Wong Kar-Wai collaborator William Chang Suk Ping (“Within the Temper for Love,” “The Grandmaster”) stepped in as enhancing director.

Hitting cinemas within the midst of the coronavirus pandemic on June 11, it has grossed simply $576,000 in Hong Kong thus far. The town introduced Monday that will probably be shutting cinemas once more for per week as a part of a broader shutdown to forestall additional surges in coronavirus circumstances, which doesn’t bode properly for the movie’s persevering with field workplace prospects on residence turf.

“If ‘My Prince Edward’ got here out through the golden age of Hong Kong cinema, it might need made no waves in any respect. I’m totally conscious that it appears like a pupil mission,” mentioned Wong. “The popularity it has obtained displays the powerful scenario confronted by Hong Kong movies.”

Cheng Cheng Films hopes to offer “My Prince Edward” a theatrical run in North America in September and launch it on VOD and DVD in December. The agency known as the film a “notable cinematic contribution from a Hong Kong homegrown lady to the town’s world discourse.”

Based in 2015, the New York-based distributor focuses on Chinese language language movies, with previous releases together with feminine helmer Teng Congcong’s first function “Ship Me to the Clouds,” starring Yao Chen, and Yang Chao’s Silver Bear-winning 2016 title “Crosscurrent.”