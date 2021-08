Tamil Nadu Earthquake: Chennai used to be hit by way of an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on Tuesday afternoon.

In step with Nationwide Institute of Seismology, the quake used to be recorded at 12:35 pm close to Chennai on Tuesday, 24 August 2021. The epicenter of the quake used to be round 320km east-northeast off Chennai.

Keep Tuned with thenewstrace.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar