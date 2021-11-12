Chennai Rains: Girl inspector entered the water until waist, then carried the subconscious guy on his shoulder. Watch Video

Inspector Rajeshwari Viral Video: Heavy rains proceed to wreak havoc in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu. Belongings value lakhs of crores of rupees were given ruined. Homes and homes have additionally been badly broken and the roads are filled with rain water. On the similar time, a pleasing video of town surrounded by means of difficulties could also be turning into very viral in social media at the moment. The video is of a feminine police inspector, by which she has finished one thing this is being praised in every single place the rustic.Additionally Learn – Ladki Ka Video: The woman had reached the river financial institution to do a photoshoot, however then one thing came about that might make her snigger conserving her abdomen. watch this video

Within the video, she is sporting an individual on her shoulder and taking her in an auto rickshaw. The person was once mendacity at the flooring in a state of unconsciousness amidst heavy rain, then Inspector Rajeshwari reached the person like a superhero crossing the water until his waist and taken him to the car rickshaw on his shoulder and despatched him to the health facility. This video of him serving to the individual has develop into a social media as quickly because it arrives and netizens are praising him fiercely. Additionally Learn – Watch Viral Video: After the stunt, Karate Child won congratulations from social media

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: TP Chatram Police Station’s Inspector Rajeshwari carries an subconscious guy, on her shoulders, to an autorickshaw in a bid to hurry him to a close-by health facility. Chennai is dealing with waterlogging because of incessant rainfall right here. (Video Supply: Police personnel) %.twitter.com/zrMInTqH9f – ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

Additionally Learn – Viral Video: Other people had been stunned to peer geese working in marathon dressed in sneakers, this scene was once observed in New York Town