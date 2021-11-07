Chennai Rains Newest Replace: Best rainfall in Chennai since 2015, two days vacation in faculties, schools of four districts; IMD issued Pink Alert

Chennai Rains Newest Replace: Tamil Nadu Leader Minister M.Ok. Stalin on Sunday declared two days off on Monday and Tuesday in faculties and schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts. Chennai recorded the best rainfall since 2015 because of incessant rains on Saturday evening. Incessant rain since 8.30 pm on Saturday from 5 am to five am on Sunday engulfed the town and water entered properties in lots of low-lying spaces.Additionally Learn – Tamil Nadu Climate Replace: There’s a risk of cyclonic hurricane in Tamil Nadu, heavy rain in Chennai on November 10!

Addressing media individuals after visiting Padi, Purasavalakam and Kolathur spaces of Chennai, Stalin stated team of workers and equipment had been stored able for any emergency operation following heavy rains.

Stalin stated 4 groups of the Nationwide Crisis Reaction Pressure (NDRF) had been deployed in Madurai and Cuddalore districts for any emergency provider. He additionally stated that fifty,000 meals packets had been allotted in 44 rehabilitation facilities since Sunday morning.

The Leader Minister referred to as upon the folk to devise their shuttle as meteorologists have predicted heavy rains within the subsequent 3 days. He stated that the officials had been placed on prime alert and the entire departments of the state govt are running in coordination with every different. The Regional Middle of the India Meteorological Division has warned of heavy to very heavy rains in Chennai and different portions of the state in the following few days.

(Enter IANS)