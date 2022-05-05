Chepo Reynoso acknowledged the challenges for the Canelo vs. Bivol fight

José Chepo Reynoso spoke about what the Canelo Team will face next Saturday, May 7 (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

Only three days separate Saul Canelo Álvarez to face Dmitry Bivol for the championship of light heavy from WBA (World Boxing Association, for its acronym in English). The Canelo He rose in category to compete against the undefeated fighter who holds the belt of the division, for which he assumed the mission of surpassing the experienced fighter and maintaining his success in professional boxing.

In such a scenario, José Chepo Reynoso talked about what he will face Canelo Team the next Saturday May 7. In a brief interview for the portal Fino Boxingduring press day in Las Vegas, Nevada in the United States, Chepo He opened up about the challenges they will have in the ring and the qualities he noticed in Bivol.

The first thing the former boxing coach pointed out is that the Russian boxer it is “dangerous” for Saulsince when it comes to his natural category, his undefeated record and the need to defend his legacy, Chepo He considered that it will be the first adversity that the man from Guadalajara will have to overcome.

Chepo Reynoso assured that Bivol is a dangerous fighter for Canelo (Photo: Ethan Miller/AFP)

“(Bivol) a dangerous fighter apart we have to consider that he is a fighter who has never lostthen that does doubly dangerous; he is a champion who does not want to lose his title, he makes him a double champion”.

However, he pointed out that Álvarez was training throughout these months to compete against a champion at 175 pounds, for which he considered that there are possibilities for the man from Jalisco to rise with one more victory. This was specified by Chepo Reynoso:

“So, he is a dangerous fighter but that is what Saúl prepared for, for a dangerous fighter, to beat him”

In relation to the reaction they expect from Bivol, the Eddy Reynoso’s dad considered that the force with which Dmitry strikes plus his undefeated experience would generate more danger to him Canelo Álvarezalso considered the physical qualities in which height will be key.

First Face to Face of Canelo vs. Bivol in Las Vegas (photo: Youtube/Azteca Deportes)

“It’s a complicated fight, we see an undefeated champion, he doesn’t know what it’s like to lose, with great amateur experience; a European fighter, strong by nature, taller than him, anyway. He is a dangerous fighter, the dangers are the good ones, always liked (to Canelo) the risk“, he claimed.

Another of the points he touched on was around the 175 pound divisionWell, after the unification of the 168 pounds, returning to the light heavyweights could be the stage for Saúl to show the discipline and commitment to his sports career.

“It is the result of workof a job well done, of many years (…) a job well done and it is not the prize, there are no secrets in life to succeed, just do things well and be responsible and disciplined”, he added Chepo.

Canelo Álvarez entrance to Las Vegas prior to the fight against Bivol (Photo: Matchroom Boxing)

By last, Chepo thanked the support of all the fans that met in Las Vegas to closely follow all the details prior to the fight, for this reason the experienced boxing trainer ruled that the only obligation of the Canelo is to reciprocate them with a victory:

“He has no choice but to pay the people with a victory, with a new title”

Last On May 3, the first face-to-face meeting of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol in it MGM Grand of Las Vegas, Nevada, venue where the fight for the WBA light heavyweight title will take place. Among the highlights is that Saúl affirmed that he will give his best once he is in the ring.

