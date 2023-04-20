Cherish the Day Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Whenever you reach the conclusion of the article, you will be fully informed. Consequently, let’s begin: American romance drama series Cherish the Day is airing. Ava DuVernay is in charge of producing it to air on the exclusive OWN network.

Ava DuVernay, Tanya Hamilton, Paul Garnes, and Oprah Winfrey are the series’ executive producers.

Harpo Films, ARRAY Filmworks, with Warner Horizon Scripted Television are responsible for the show’s production.

The first season of the show debuted on February 11, 2020. The programme was one of the top results from searches immediately after the publication of a couple of episodes. The series receives a lot of affection from fans and accolades from reviewers for its lovely tale.

IMDb gave the season a score of 6.1/10. The popularity of the programme, which was at 87%, led to the desire for season 2.

American drama Cherish The Day has consistently won viewers’ hearts. It is a play about love.

On February 11, 2020, the drama’s first season was made available. On March 24, 2020, the last episode of Season 1 was released. Ava DuVernay is the series’ creator and producer.

Ava DuVernay, Raynelle Swilling, Tanya Hamilton, plus Teri Schaffer are the series’ writers. The Oprah Winfrey Network hosted the premiere.

Because viewers enjoyed Cherish The Day’s first season so much, the show’s creators decided to give it a second season. The show’s second season, which has been airing since October 4, 2022, is still underway.

There are currently 2 episodes available from the second season. 8 episodes, each lasting between 40 and 43 minutes, made up the inaugural season. The narrative of the first season focused around Gently with Evan.

Ellis and Sunday are the centre of the second season. The series’ narrative is really plausible and not based on any fanciful fairy tale.

Cherish the Day Season 2 Release Date

On the sixth of October in 2020, the show’s producers said that a second season will be added.

Later, on September 6, 2022, it was revealed that Cherish the Day’s second season will debut on Thursday, October 4, 2022. precisely at 9 p.m. ET or PT on the OWN channel.

The number of episodes in this season has not been officially announced by the show’s creators. However, there was 8 episodes in the previous season, each lasting 40 to 45 minutes.

Therefore, it is anticipated that the next season will have around the same amount of episodes as the previous one.

The trailer is yet to be made public. As a result, we required waiting a little while longer for the season itself.

Cherish the Day Season 2 Cast

By the way, Cherish season 2 will have the identical cast as season 1. For the new season, our principal actors are back.

Lastly, a spoiler! Joy Bryant and Henry Simmons were confirmed to appear in the next season in July 2021.

Ellis will be portrayed by Henry Simmons, and Sunday by Joy Bryant. The other primary and supporting roles will now be discussed.

The series’ major actors portray the following roles:

Michael Beach plays Ben.

Anne-Marie Johnson plays Marilyn Fisher.

Kellee Stewart plays Ellene.

Dorien Wilson plays Johnny Fisher.

Beau Billingslea plays Pastor Gordon.

Loren Lott plays Rika.

Kim Baptiste plays Donna.

Richard Roundtree plays as Mandeville ‘MV’ St. James.

Terri J. Vaughn plays Anastasia.

Nathalie J. Alarcon is an Oyster Restaurant Patron.

Nic Starr plays Noah.

Todd Anthony Manaigo plays Brother Fingers.

Frankie Dale Vernail Jacobs Sr. plays as Self – Frankie Dale Vernail Jacobs Sr.

Jason Mimms plays Hosea.

Ronald Chavis plays as Passerby.

Suzette Lange plays Restaurant Patron.

Cherish the Day Season 2 Trailer

Cherish the Day Season 2 Plot

Cherish the Day fans can’t wait to watch the next season. The compelling narrative of this series is the key factor in its popularity.

The fans are excitedly waiting for another season since they can’t get enough of the last one. The showrunners ultimately opted to add a second season. The pair in the show maintains a nice and very stimulating romantic connection.

The many relationship-related occurrences and how the pair handles them will serve as the framework for how the whole narrative will play out.

Furthermore, you shouldn’t miss a single scene. Simply said, it is so alluring that you can’t help but watch it over and over again.

Season 2 could be a follow-up season. It will continue where the previous season did. has some stunning flips and twists.

Sunday St. James and Ellis Moran’s love story is clarified in season 2. Both among them were in a high school relationship that they later got back together in New Orleans.

Sunday is a well-known vegetarian chef that is now at the height of his popularity, and Ellis now a former football star who is single fathers of two children. Manneville “MV” St.

James is Sunday’s devoted, kind, and amusing widower father. He used to be a judge by trade. Ellis’s soon-to-be ex-wife and mother of their kids is named Anastasia.

The connection between them will be examined throughout the narrative. That is how they want to handle the next issues.

It will either be their upbeat attitude or some bad feelings. They will either treasure the day or here is going to be a major mess.

“Cherish the Day” is a trilogy that follows the romance of one couple, according to the official description provided by OWN.

Ellis Moran (Henry Simmons) with Sunday St. James (Joy Bryant), whom were in love in high school but are reunited in lovely New Orleans, are the stars of season two, which tells the narrative of the rekindling of a relationship.

Sunday is a star chef who is a vegetarian on the verge of success, while Ellis was a former basketball player and is currently a single father of two.

Mandeville “MV” St. James (Richard Roundtree), a former judge who is now widowed and the father of Sunday, is married to Anastasia (Terri J. Vaughn), who will soon divorce Ellis and is also the mother of their children. Henry Simmons and Joy Bryant are the stars of “Cherish the Day”.

Ava DuVernay’s invention “Cherish the Day” for OWN is produced by ARRAY Filmworks, Harpo Films, and Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers include DuVernay, Paul Garnes, Raynelle Swilling, Teri Schaffer, with Oprah Winfrey.

Season two’s co-showrunners are Swilling and Schaffer, who collaborated on “Cherish the Day,” which received the 2020 NAACP Image Award in Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television).