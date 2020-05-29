‘Chernobyl’ Director Johan Renck in Talks to Helm ‘The Magus’ – Variety

Emmy-winning “Chernobyl” director Johan Renck is in talks to direct “The Magus,” an adaptation of John Fowles’ famously cryptic cult novel. The TV miniseries is being produced by “1917” manufacturing home Neal Avenue Productions, headed by producer Pippa Harris and filmmaker Sam Mendes.

The information leaked in a suitably mysterious method Thursday when Renck posted an image of the novel’s cowl alongside the phrases, “One thing is brewing.”

Harris confirmed to Variety that Neal Avenue is in talks with Renck to direct the miniseries, and added she “couldn’t consider anybody higher to shepherd John Fowles’ extraordinary e-book to the display.”

The author is Tom Edge, who wrote the screenplay for the movie “Judy,” for which Renée Zellweger gained an Oscar. Edge additionally labored on a number of episodes of “The Crown,” notably “Paterfamilias,” for which Stephen Daldry gained the Emmy for guiding.

“The Magus,” revealed in 1966, is ready on a Greek island, the place Englishman Nicholas Urfe, a younger schoolteacher, finds himself embroiled in the mindgames of the island’s enigmatic proprietor. The e-book was beforehand tailored by Fowles himself in the late 1960s as a film, starring Anthony Quinn, Michael Caine and Candice Bergen.

Neal Avenue’s output contains the TV exhibits “Penny Dreadful: Metropolis of Angels,” “Name the Midwife” and “Britannia,” and the play “The Lehman Trilogy.”