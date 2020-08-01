Chernobyl, End of the F**king World Win BAFTA TV Awards

HBO and Sky Atlantic’s “Chernobyl,” Channel 4’s “Stath Lets Flats” and Channel Four and Netflix’s “The End of the F—king World” emerged with two BAFTAs apiece at this 12 months’s awards.

“Chernobyl” received for mini-series and main actor for Jared Harris, including two prizes to its present haul of seven gongs at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards earlier this month.

In the meantime, BAFTA’s Main Actress award was received by Glenda Jackson for her efficiency in BBC’s “Elizabeth is Lacking,” her first tv function for greater than 25 years and the second BAFTA of her profession. Her first BAFTA was for “Sunday, Bloody Sunday” in 1972.

In the meantime, Channel Four and Netflix’s “End of the F***ing World” additionally acquired prizes for drama collection and finest supporting actress for first-time nominee Naomi Ackie.

Will Sharpe, one other first-time winner, received for his efficiency in BBC and Netflix’s “Giri/Haji” in the supporting actor class, whereas Mo Gilligan received his first BAFTA for leisure efficiency for “The Lateish Present with Mo Gilligan.”

First-time nominee Sian Clifford received in the feminine efficiency in a comedy programme for enjoying Claire, the older sister of the titular character in BBC’s “Fleabag.”

Elsewhere, Jamie Demetriou, received the BAFTA for male efficiency in a comedy program for “Stath Lets Flats,” which additionally received for scripted comedy.

“Taskmaster” received for comedy leisure program, its first win following two earlier nominations. The BAFTA for leisure program went to “Strictly Come Dancing,” which not too long ago received the leisure craft crew prize at the Craft Awards.

“Race Throughout the World” acquired the BAFTA for actuality and constructed factual, “The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan” received in the options class and “Mind in Gear” — this week commissioned for a full collection — received the BAFTA for brief type program, with Gbemisola Ikumelo, Fergal Costello and Inez Gordon profitable their first BAFTAs.

Ava DuVernay received the second BAFTA of her profession with “When They See Us,” the U.S. crime drama collection primarily based on the true story of the Central Park 5, in the Worldwide class. It follows her win for “13th,” which received finest documentary at the 2017 EE British Academy Movie Awards, and the honorary BAFTA Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing she acquired later that 12 months.

“Emmerdale” was awarded the BAFTA for cleaning soap and persevering with drama, whereas “The Left Behind” received the BAFTA for single drama.

The information protection prize was awarded to Sky Information’ “Hong Kong Protests,” and the award for present affairs was offered to “Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Publicity).”

“Leaving Neverland” acquired the BAFTA for factual collection, whereas “The Final Survivors” received single documentary and “Yorkshire Ripper Recordsdata: A Very British Crime Story” received specialist factual.

The “2019 Rugby World Cup Last: England v South Africa” triumphed in the sport class, whereas the award for stay occasion went to “Blue Planet Stay.”

The Particular Award was offered to Idris Elba OBE in recognition of his distinctive profession and his dedication to championing range and new expertise in the trade. The actor, author, director and producer acquired video messages from Matthew McConaughey, Taraji P Henson, Ruth Wilson and Grace Ofori-Attah.

Virgin Media’s Should-See Second, the solely award voted for by the public, was received by “Gavin and Stacey” for the iconic second when Nessa proposes to Smithy.

