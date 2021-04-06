‘Chernobyl,’ ‘Friday Night Dinner’ Star Paul Ritter Dies at 54

British actor Paul Ritter, whose credit embody HBO/Sky drama “Chernobyl” and Channel 4 comedy “Friday Night Dinner,” has died of a mind tumor. He was 54.

“It’s with nice unhappiness we will affirm that Paul Ritter handed away final evening,” Ritter’s agent stated. “He died peacefully at dwelling together with his spouse Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his facet. He was 54 and had been affected by a mind tumor.

“Paul was an exceptionally gifted actor taking part in an unlimited 123 of roles on stage and display screen with extraordinary talent. He was fiercely clever, type and really humorous. We are going to miss him vastly.”

Ritter’s credit additionally included James Bond movie “Quantum of Solace,” “Harry Potter And The Half Blood Prince,” and the sequence “Belgravia” and “Chilly Toes.” He can be seen in John Madden’s upcoming conflict drama “Operation Mincemeat,” which stars Colin Firth. Ritter can even be part of the “Friday Night Dinner” tenth anniversary retrospective, which is because of air on Channel 4 later this yr.

Ritter was additionally identified for his theater roles, and was nominated for an Olivier in 2006 for “Coram Boy,” in addition to a Tony in 2009 for the 2008 manufacturing of “The Norman Conquests.”

“Friday Night Dinner” creator Robert Popper tweeted: “Devastated at this terribly unhappy information. Paul was a beautiful, great human being. Form, humorous, tremendous caring and the best actor I ever labored with.”

Devastated at this terribly unhappy information. Paul was a beautiful, great human being. Form, humorous, tremendous caring and the best actor I ever labored with x https://t.co/yD6QpHEeo8 — Robert Popper (@robertpopper) April 6, 2021

Actor Sanjeev Kohli tweeted: “Paul Ritter was some of the versatile & sensible actors that has ever drawn breath. If Paul Ritter was in one thing, it made it good. That is horrendous information.”