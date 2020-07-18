Chernobyl Leads 2020 BAFTA Craft Awards Winners

The British Academy of Movie and Tv Arts (BAFTA) has handed out its 2020 craft awards, with HBO and Sky Atlantic’s “Chernobyl” rising because the night time’s massive winner.

“Chernobyl” led the best way with seven gongs, together with awards for costume designer Odile Dicks-Mireaux and manufacturing designer Luke Hull and Claire Levinson-Gendler. In the meantime, Oscar winner Hildur Gudnadottir took the unique music prize for composing the present’s rating.

Different winners included “Peaky Blinders” and “His Darkish Supplies.” In the meantime, the BAFTA Particular Award went to Nicky Sargent and Vikki Dunn from “The Farm Group.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this 12 months’s occasion was held on-line in a particular ceremony through the BAFTA Fb/YouTube channels.

The whole record of winners is under:

Costume Design – Odile Dicks-Mireaux – “Chernobyl”

Make Up & Hair Design – Loz Schiavo – “Peaky Blinders”

Manufacturing Design – Luke Hull and Claire Levinson-Gendler – “Chernobyl”

Author: Comedy – Jesse Armstrong – “Succession”

Scripted Casting in tv – Des Hamilton – “High Boy”

Director: Multi-Digicam – Janet Fraser Criminal – “Glastonbury 2019”

Director: Fiction award – Johan Renck – “Chernobyl”

Director: Factual BAFTA – Arthur Cary “The Final Survivors”

Breakthrough Expertise – Aisling Bea – “This Means Up”

Authentic Music – Hildur Gudnadottir – “Chernobyl”

Particular, Visible & Graphic Results – Framestore, Portray Apply, Actual SFX – Russell Dodgson – “His Darkish Supplies”

Titles & Graphic Identification – Elastic and Portray Apply – “His Darkish Supplies”

Images & Lighting: Fiction – Jakob Ihre – “Chernobyl”

Images: Factual – Bertie Gregory, Howard Bourne and John Shier – “Seven Worlds, One Planet”

Enhancing: Fiction – Simon Smith and Jinx Godfrey – “Chernobyl”

Enhancing: Factual – Michael Harte – “Don’t F**okay With Cats: Searching an Web Killer”

Leisure Craft Group – David Bishop, Vicky Gill, Andy Tapley and Patrick Doherty – “Strictly Come Dancing”

Sound: Fiction – Sound Group – “Chernobyl”

Sound: Factual – Sound Group – “Battle of the Brass Bands’”

Author: Comedy BAFTA – Jamie Demetriou – “Stath Lets Flats”