‘Chernobyl’ Producer Sister Hires ‘Black Mirror’ Producer Lucy Dyke

“Chernobyl” producer Sister — the content material studio arrange by Jane Featherstone, Stacey Snider and Elisabeth Murdoch — has employed former “Black Mirror” producer Lucy Dyke to guide a brand new manufacturing hub out of Manchester, in northern England.

The outfit is named Northern Sister, and can give attention to growing and producing high-end scripted tasks within the area, whereas fostering creators from numerous backgrounds each on and off display. The Manchester location will enable Sister to faucet into artistic expertise in different cities, resembling Leeds, Newcastle, Liverpool and Bradford.

The corporate’s enlargement up north comes at a time when U.Okay. broadcasters such because the BBC and Channel 4 are rising their very own operations exterior of London.

Calling the timing of the BBC’s enlargement plans, revealed simply final week, “fortuitous,” Dyke tells Selection, “It’s actually vital that we nurture the following era of writers and script editors. After I began out, the one means you can be a script editor was to go to London. There was the expectation that expertise would come to London, whereas now, we will come and discover you.”

Dyke observes that the business “is feeling that want” to diversify and foster a brand new era of creatives.

As for the kinds of tales she is going to search for out of Northern Sister, the manager describes her ideally suited tasks as “near the mainstream — however daring mainstream and unafraid mainstream,” and which faucet right into a “want to attach with extensive audiences.”

“Traditionally, when individuals discuss regional drama, it feels smaller or much less vital, however this is a chance to say it’s about new and thrilling tales and discovering belongings you wouldn’t anticipate.”

Dyke, who has been primarily based in Manchester for a while, will develop her personal tasks within the area, however can even proceed to work with groups in London and Los Angeles. She is at the moment working with Featherstone and Sister government producer Chris Fry on quite a lot of new scripted tasks.

As a contract producer and government, Dyke first started working with Sister in 2016. She has to this point overseen two seasons of the hit BBC/AMC co-production “The Cut up” for the shingle. Created by Emmy Award-winning author Abi Morgan (“Suffragette,” “The Hour”), season 2 of the authorized household drama, starring Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan, turned the third most watched drama collection on BBC iPlayer in 2020.

Previous to becoming a member of Sister, Dyke produced “Black Mirror” for Netflix and “Ripper Avenue” for Amazon.

“I’m so thrilled Sister is ready to help and encourage Lucy’s ambitions within the North,” mentioned Featherstone, co-founder and chief artistic officer for the corporate. “We share her ardour and drive to proceed to collaborate with established companions in addition to search out, join with and develop rising voices from throughout the U.Okay. It’s a superb alternative; one which we’re all extremely enthusiastic about and impressed by. I for one can’t wait to see what the crew begins to generate with such a wealth of phenomenal expertise.”