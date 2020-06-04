‘Chernobyl,’ ‘The Crown’ Lead BAFTA Television Award Nominations – Variety

HBO and Sky’s nuclear drama “Chernobyl” has emerged because the frontrunner at this yr’s Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards with 14 nominations.

“Chernobyl’s” spectacular haul matches “Killing Eve’s” file 14 BAFTA nods final yr, making it probably the most nominated present within the historical past of the awards.

“Chernobyl’s” nominations span a number of classes within the TV and craft awards: costume design, director fiction, enhancing fiction, make-up and hair design, authentic music, pictures and lighting fiction, manufacturing design, scripted casting, sound fiction, particular, visible and graphic results, author (drama), main actor (for Jared Harris), mini-series and supporting actor (for Stellan Skarsgard).

In the meantime, Netflix hit “The Crown” follows with seven BAFTA nods, whereas Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s BBC and Amazon-backed comedy “Fleabag” and BBC and Netflix thriller “Giri/Haji” have six every.

BBC and HBO’s Philip Pullman adaptation “His Darkish Supplies” and Channel 4’s Shane Meadows and Jack Thorne scripted “The Virtues” have scored 5 nominations. BBC thriller “Killing Eve,” Netflix hit “Intercourse Training” and Netflix drama “High Boy” take 4 nods apiece.

Associated Tales

Previous to “Killing Eve,” reveals to have topped the nominations lists embrace “The Crown,” which picked up 13 nominations in 2017 and 10 in 2018, and “Wolf Corridor,” which obtained 10 nominations in 2016.

“Fleabag” creator and “Killing Eve” exec producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge and “Stath Lets Flats” actor Jamie Demetriou are the yr’s most nominated actors with three nods apiece.

In the meantime, TV host Graham Norton and “Famalam” actor Gbemisola Ikumelo obtained two particular person nominations every.

With reference to illustration throughout nominations — with which BAFTA has had a checkered relationship in recent times — this yr’s roster has seen a 22% rise in nominees of coloration.

New expertise, particularly, has damaged by, with first-time nominees comprising 57% of the efficiency class nominations within the TV awards, with actors together with Callum Turner, Ncuti Gatwa, Gbemisola Ikumelo and Naomi Ackie.

Initially scheduled for spring 2020, each BAFTA TV awards have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Television Awards will now happen on July 31, with the Television Craft Awards two weeks earlier on July 17. Each occasions will happen as closed studio, socially-distanced reveals, with nominees invited to simply accept their awards just about.

Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards: Nominations

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Jon Magnusson, Steve Smith – So Television/BBC One

THE LAST LEG Manufacturing Crew – Open Mike Productions/Channel 4

THE RANGANATION Manufacturing Crew – Zeppotron/BBC Two

TASKMASTER Alex Horne, Andy Devonshire, Andy Cartwright, James Taylor – Avalon Television/Dave

CURRENT AFFAIRS

GROWING UP POOR: BRITAIN’S BREADLINE KIDS (DISPATCHES) Manufacturing Crew – True Imaginative and prescient East/Channel 4

THE HUNT FOR JIHADI JOHN Anthony Wonke, Richard Kerbaj, Peter Lovering, Jane Root – Nutopia, Livedrop Media, HBO/Channel 4

IS LABOUR ANTI-SEMITIC? (PANORAMA) Leo Telling, John Ware, Neil Grant, Rachel Jupp – BBC/BBC One

UNDERCOVER: INSIDE CHINA’S DIGITAL GULAG (EXPOSURE) Robin Barnwell, David Henshaw, Man Creasey, Gesbeen Mohammad – Hardcash Productions/ITV

DRAMA SERIES

THE CROWN Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Benjamin Caron, Michael Casey – Left Financial institution Photos, Sony Photos Television/Netflix

THE END OF THE F***ING WORLD Manufacturing Crew – Clerkenwell Movies, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4/Netflix

GENTLEMAN JACK Sally Wainwright, Religion Penhale, Laura Lankester, Phil Collinson – Lookout Level, HBO/BBC One

GIRI/HAJI Manufacturing Crew – Sister Photos/BBC Two

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

FRANKIE BOYLE Frankie Boyle’s New World Order – Zeppotron/BBC Two

GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Present – So Television/BBC One

LEE MACK Would I Misinform You – Zeppotron/BBC One

MO GILLIGAN The Lateish Present with Mo Gilligan – Expectation, Momo G/Channel 4

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

THE GREATEST DANCER Amelia Brown, Phil Harris, Nigel Corridor, Louise Hutchinson – Thames, Syco Leisure/BBC One

THE RAP GAME UK Manufacturing Crew – Bare TV/BBC Three

STRICTLY COME DANCING Manufacturing Crew – BBC Studios/BBC One

THE VOICE UK Manufacturing Crew – ITV Studios, Talpa/ITV

FACTUAL SERIES

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT Emily Lawson, Bruce Fletcher, Jemma Chisnall, Mark Raphael – 72 Movies/Channel 4

DON’T F**Okay WITH CATS: HUNTING AN INTERNET KILLER Mark Lewis, Felicity Morris, Michael Harte, Dimitris Doganis –Uncooked TV/Netflix

LEAVING NEVERLAND Dan Reed – Amos Photos/Channel 4

OUR DEMENTIA CHOIR WITH VICKY MCCLURE Manufacturing Crew – Curve Media/BBC One

FEATURES

JOE LYCETT’S GOT YOUR BACK Manufacturing Crew – Rumpus Media, My Choices Had been Restricted/Channel 4

THE MISADVENTURES OF ROMESH RANGANATHAN Emily Hudd, Morgan Roberts, Christopher Cottam – Rumpus Media/BBC Two

MORTIMER & WHITEHOUSE: GONE FISHING Bob Mortimer, Paul Whitehouse, Lisa Clark, Will Yapp – Owl Energy/BBC Two

SNACKMASTERS Manufacturing Crew – Optomen/Channel 4

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

GBEMISOLA IKUMELO Famalam – BBC Studios/BBC Three

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE Fleabag – Two Brothers Photos/BBC Three

SARAH KENDALL Frayed – Merman, Guesswork Television/Sky One

SIAN CLIFFORD Fleabag – Two Brothers Photos/BBC Three

INTERNATIONAL

EUPHORIA Sam Levinson, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake – The Cheap Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, DreamCrew, Content material Company, HOT, TCDY Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic

SUCCESSION Manufacturing Crew – HBO, Challenge Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions/Sky Atlantic

UNBELIEVABLE Manufacturing Crew – CBS Television Studios, Timberman-Beverly Productions, Katie Couric Media, Escapist Fare, Sage Lane Productions/Netflix

WHEN THEY SEE US Manufacturing Crew – Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Movies, Array Filmworks/Netflix

LEADING ACTOR

CALLUM TURNER The Seize – Heyday Television, NBC Common/BBC One

JARED HARRIS Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games, HBO/Sky Atlantic

STEPHEN GRAHAM The Virtues – Warp Movies, Huge Arty Productions/Channel 4

TAKEHIRO HIRA Giri/Haji – Sister Photos/BBC Two

LEADING ACTRESS

GLENDA JACKSON Elizabeth is Lacking – STV Productions/BBC One

JODIE COMER Killing Eve – Sid Mild Movies/BBC One

SAMANTHA MORTON I Am Kirsty – Me and You Productions/Channel 4

SURANNE JONES Gentleman Jack – Lookout Level, HBO/BBC One

LIVE EVENT

BLUE PLANET LIVE Manufacturing Crew – BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit, Open College, BBC Studying/BBC One

ELECTION 2019 LIVE: THE RESULTS Manufacturing Crew – ITV Information, ITN/ITV

GLASTONBURY 2019 Manufacturing Crew – BBC Studios/BBC Two

OPERATION LIVE Manufacturing Crew – The Backyard Productions/Channel 5

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

GUZ KHAN Man Like Mobeen – Tiger Side Productions, Cave Bear Productions/BBC Three

JAMIE DEMETRIOU Stath Lets Flats – Roughcut TV/Channel 4

NCUTI GATWA Intercourse Training – Eleven Movie/Netflix

YOUSSEF KERKOUR Dwelling – Jantaculum, Channel X/Channel 4

MINI-SERIES

A CONFESSION Jeff Pope, Paul Andrew Williams, Tom Dunbar, Johnny Capps – ITV Studios, City Delusion Movies/ITV

CHERNOBYL Manufacturing Crew – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games, HBO/Sky Atlantic

THE VICTIM Rob Williams, Niall MacCormick, Sarah Brown, Jenny Frayn – STV Productions/BBC One

THE VIRTUES Shane Meadows, Jack Thorne, Mark Herbert, Nickie Sault – Warp Movies, Huge Arty Productions/Channel 4

NEWS COVERAGE

HONG KONG PROTESTS Manufacturing Crew – Sky Information/Sky Information

ITV NEWS AT TEN: ELECTION RESULTS Manufacturing Crew – ITV Information, ITN/ITV

PRINCE ANDREW & THE EPSTEIN SCANDAL (NEWSNIGHT) Manufacturing Crew – BBC Information/BBC Two

VICTORIA DERBYSHIRE: MEN WHO LOST LOVED ONES TO KNIFE CRIME – BBC Information/BBC Two

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX Tania Alexander, Leon Campbell, Stephen Lambert, Chris Hooker – Studio Lambert/Channel 4

HARRY’S HEROES: THE FULL ENGLISH Manufacturing Crew – Talkback/ITV

RACE ACROSS THE WORLD Manufacturing Crew – Studio Lambert/BBC Two

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK Manufacturing Crew – World of Marvel Productions/BBC Three

SCRIPTED COMEDY

CATASTROPHE Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney, Jim O’Hanlon, Toby Welch – Avalon Television, Birdbath, Merman/Channel 4

DERRY GIRLS Lisa McGee, Michael Lennox, Sam Pinnell – Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4

FLEABAG Manufacturing Crew – Two Brothers Photos/BBC Three

STATH LETS FLATS Jamie Demetriou, Tom Kingsley, Seb Barwell, Ash Atalla – Roughcut TV/Channel 4

SHORT FORM PROGRAMME

ANYWHERE BUT WESTMINSTER John Domokos, John Harris – The Guardian/The Guardian

BRAIN IN GEAR Gbemisola Ikumelo, Fergal Costello, Inez Gordon – BBC Studios/BBC iPlayer

SOON GONE: A WINDRUSH CHRONICLE Roy Williams, Tinge Krishnan, Carol Harding – Douglas Street Productions, The Younger Vic/BBC 4

TONI_WITH_AN_I (BORN DIGITAL: FIRST CUTS) Marco Alessi, Ksenia Harwood, Mary Antony – Plimsoll Productions/BBC 4

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

THE ABUSED Manufacturing Crew – Brinkworth Productions/Channel 5

DAVID HAREWOOD: PSYCHOSIS AND ME Emma Hindley, Wendie Ottewill, Olivia Isaacs, David Harewood – Movies of Document, Open College/BBC Two

THE FAMILY SECRET Anna Corridor, Sally Ogden, Luke Rothery, Brian Woods – True Imaginative and prescient Yorkshire/Channel 4

THE LAST SURVIVORS Manufacturing Crew – Minnow Movies/BBC Two

SINGLE DRAMA

BREXIT: THE UNCIVIL WAR Manufacturing Crew – Home Productions, Baffin Media/Channel 4

ELIZABETH IS MISSING Andrea Gibb, Aisling Walsh, Sarah Brown, Chrissy Skinns – STV Productions/BBC One

THE LEFT BEHIND Alan Harris, Joseph Bullman, Aysha Rafaele, Tracie Simpson – BBC Studios/BBC Three

RESPONSIBLE CHILD Karen Wilson, Elinor Day, Sean Buckley, Nick Holt – Kudos, 72 Movies/BBC Two

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

CASUALTY Manufacturing Crew – BBC Studios/BBC One

CORONATION STREET Manufacturing Crew – ITV Studios/ITV

EMMERDALE Manufacturing Crew – ITV Studios/ITV

HOLBY CITY Manufacturing Crew – BBC Studios/BBC One

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

eight DAYS: TO THE MOON AND BACK Manufacturing Crew – BBC Studios, PBS/BBC Two

SEVEN WORLDS, ONE PLANET Manufacturing Crew – BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit, BBC America, Tencent Penguin Photos, ZDF, France Télévisions, CCTV9/BBC One

THATCHER: A VERY BRITISH REVOLUTION Manufacturing Crew – BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit/BBC Two

YORKSHIRE RIPPER FILES: A VERY BRITISH CRIME STORY Liz Williams, Jasmine McNabb, Nancy Bornat, Leanne Klein – Wall to Wall Media/BBC 4

SPORT

2019 RUGBY WORLD CUP FINAL: ENGLAND V SOUTH AFRICA Phil Heslop, David Francis, Mark Demuth, Paul McNamara – ITV Sport/ITV

ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP FINAL Manufacturing Crew – Sky Sports activities, Sundown+Vine, ICC TV/Sky Sports activities Cricket

FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2019 SEMI FINAL: ENGLAND V USA Frank Callaghan, Stu Hutchinson, Pete Burton – Enter Media/BBC One

WIMBLEDON 2019 MEN’S FINAL Manufacturing Crew – BBC Sport/BBC One

SUPPORTING ACTOR

JOE ABSOLOM A Confession – ITV Studios, City Delusion Movies/ITV

JOSH O’CONNOR The Crown – Left Financial institution Photos, Sony Photos Television/Netflix

STELLAN SKARSGARD Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games, HBO/Sky Atlantic

WILL SHARPE Giri/Haji – Sister Photos/BBC Two

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

HELEN BEHAN The Virtues Warp Movies, Huge Arty Productions/Channel 4

HELENA BONHAM CARTER The Crown – Left Financial institution Photos Sony Photos/Netflix

JASMINE JOBSON High Boy – Cowboy Movies, Easter Partisan Movies, DreamCrew, SpringHill Leisure/Netflix

NAOMI ACKIE The Finish of the F***ing World – Clerkenwell Movies, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4

VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the general public)

CORONATION STREET The Dying of Sinead Osborne – ITV Studios/ITV

FLEABAG Confessional scene – Two Brothers Photos/BBC Three

GAME OF THRONES Arya Kills the Evening King – Bighead, Littlehead, Television 360, Startling Television, HBO/Sky Atlantic

GAVIN AND STACEY Nessa Proposes to Smithy – Child Cow Productions/BBC One

LINE OF DUTY John Corbett’s Dying – World Productions/BBC One

LOVE ISLAND Michael recouples after Casa Amor – ITV Studios, Movement Content material Group ITV2

British Academy Television Craft Awards In 2020

BREAKTHROUGH TALENT sponsored by Sara Putt Associates

AISLING BEA (Author) This Means Up – Merman TV/Channel 4

ANEIL KARIA (Director) Pure (ep 3) – Drama Republic/Channel 4 & High Boy (ep 10) – Cowboy Movies, Easter Partisan Movies, Dream Crew, SpringHill Leisure/Netflix

LAURIE NUNN (Author) Intercourse Training – Eleven Movie/Netflix

SEAN BUCKLEY (Author) Accountable Little one – Kudos, 72 Movies/BBC Two

COSTUME DESIGN

CAROLINE MCCALL His Darkish Supplies – Unhealthy Wolf/BBC One

JOANNA EATWELL Beecham Home – Bend It TV/ITV

MICHELE CLAPTON Recreation of Thrones – HBO, Bighead, Littlehead, 36 Television, Startling Television/Sky Atlantic

ODILE DICKS-MIREAUX Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic

DIRECTOR: FACTUAL

ARTHUR CARY The Final Survivors – Minnow Movies/BBC Two

DAN REED Leaving Neverland – AMOS Photos/Channel 4

MARK LEWIS Don’t F**ok with Cats: Searching an Web Killer – Uncooked TV/Netflix

ROBIN BARNWELL Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Publicity) – Hardcash Productions/ITV

DIRECTOR: FICTION sponsored by Three Mills Studios

HARRY BRADBEER Fleabag – Two Brothers Photos/BBC Three

JOHAN RENCK Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic

SHANE MEADOWS The Virtues – Warp Movies, Huge Arty Productions/Channel 4

TOBY HAYNES Brexit: The Uncivil Conflict – Home Productions/Channel 4

DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA sponsored by Jackshoot

BRIDGET CALDWELL The Royal British Legion Pageant of Remembrance – BBC Studios/BBC One

JANET FRASER CROOK Glastonbury 2019 – BBC Studios/BBC Two

MATTHEW GRIFFITHS Six Nations 2019 – Wales v England – BBC Sport/BBC One

PAUL MCNAMARA ITV Racing: Cheltenham Pageant – ITV Sport/ITV

EDITING: FACTUAL

ANDY R. WORBOYS Untouchable: The Rise and Fall of Harvey Weinstein – Lightbox/BBC Two

JULES CORNELL Leaving Neverland – AMOS Photos/Channel 4

KIM HORTON 63 Up – MultiStory Media/ITV

MICHAEL HARTE Don’t F**ok With Cats: Searching an Web Killer – Uncooked TV/Netflix

EDITING: FICTION

DAN CRINNION Killing Eve (Episode 4) – Sid Mild Movies/BBC One

ELEN PIERCE LEWIS Giri/Haji – Sister Photos/BBC Two

GARY DOLLNER Fleabag – Two Brothers Photos/BBC Three

SIMON SMITH, JINX GODFREY Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic

ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM sponsored by Hotcam

AMBER RIMELL, BRONSKI, MISTY BUCKLEY, TIM ROUTLEDGE Glastonbury 2019 (Stormzy) – BBC Studios, Tawbox/BBC Two

DAVID BISHOP, VICKY GILL, ANDY TAPLEY, PATRICK DOHERTY Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One

MARK BUSK-COWLEY, STEVE KRUGER, IAIN STIRLING, JAMES TINSLEY Love Island – ITV Studios, Movement Content material Group/ITV 2

NIGEL CATMUR, PATRICK DOHERTY, KEVIN DUFF, ANDREW STOKES The Royal British Legion Pageant of Remembrance – BBC Studios/BBC One

MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN sponsored by M.A.C Cosmetics

DANIEL PARKER, BARRIE GOWER Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic

INMA AZORIN The Trial of Christine Keeler – Ecosse Movies, Nice Meadow Productions/BBC One

KIRSTIN CHALMERS Catherine the Nice – New Photos, Origin Photos/HBO/Sky Atlantic

LOZ SCHIAVO Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions, Tiger Side/BBC One

ORIGINAL MUSIC

ADRIAN JOHNSTON Giri/Haji – Sister Photos/BBC Two

ANDREW PHILLIPS Conflict within the Blood – Minnow Movies/BBC Two

DAVID HOLMES, KEEFUS CIANCIA Killing Eve – Sid Mild Movies/BBC One

HILDUR GUDNADÓTTIR Chernobyl- Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic

PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL sponsored by The Farm

BERTIE GREGORY, HOWARD BOURNE, JOHN SHIER Seven Worlds, One Planet – BBC Studios/BBC One

DOUG ANDERSON, ROGER HORROCKS, GAVIN THURSTON Our Planet (Coastal Seas) – Silverback Movies/Netflix

JAMIE MCPHERSON, HECTOR SKEVINGTON-POSTLES, BARRIE BRITTON Our Planet (Frozen Worlds) – Silverback Movies/Netflix

PATRICK SMITH, NEIL HARVEY Untouchable: The Rise and Fall of Harvey Weinstein – Lightbox/BBC Two

PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION sponsored by ScreenSkills Excessive-end Television Expertise Fund

ADRIANO GOLDMAN The Crown – Left Financial institution Photos, Sony Photos Television/Netflix

JAKOB IHRE Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic

JOE ANDERSON High Boy – Cowboy Movies, Easter Partisan Movies, Dream Crew, SpringHill Leisure/Netflix

SUZIE LAVELLE His Darkish Supplies (Episode 3) – Unhealthy Wolf, BBC Studios, HBO/BBC One

PRODUCTION DESIGN sponsored by Microsoft

LAURENCE DORMAN Killing Eve – Sid Mild Movies/BBC One

LUKE HULL, CLAIRE LEVINSON-GENDLER Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBOSky Atlantic

MARTIN CHILDS, ALISON HARVEY The Crown – Left Financial institution Photos, Sony Photos Television/Netflix

SAMANTHA HARLEY, MIRI KATZ Intercourse Training – Eleven Movie/Netflix

SCRIPTED CASTING sponsored by Highlight

DES HAMILTON High Boy – Cowboy Movies, Easter Partisan Movies, Dream Crew, SpringHill Leisure/Netflix

LAUREN EVANS Intercourse Training – Eleven Movie/Netflix

NINA GOLD, ROBERT STERNE Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic

YOKO NARAHASHI, SHAHEEN BAIG, LAYLA MERRICK-WOLF Giri/Haji – Sister/BBC Two

SOUND: FACTUAL sponsored by Shure

GRAHAM WILD, KATE HOPKINS Seven Worlds, One Planet – BBC Studios/BBC One

GRAHAM WILD, KATE HOPKINS, TIM OWENS Our Planet (One Planet) – Silverback Movies Manufacturing/Netflix

NICK FRY, STEVE SPEED, JAMES EVANS, NICK ADAMS Components 1: Drive to Survive – Field to Field Movies/Netflix

SOUND TEAM Battle of the Brass Bands – Two 4/Sky Arts

SOUND: FICTION

DILLON BENNETT, JON THOMAS, GARETH BULL, JAMES RIDGEWAY His Darkish Supplies – Unhealthy Wolf, BBC Studios, HBO/BBC One

IAN WILKINSON, LEE WALPOLE, FRASER BARBER, STUART HILLIKER A Christmas Carol – FX Productions in affiliation with the BBC, Minim UK Productions, Scott Free, and Hardy Son & Baker/BBC One

Stefan Henrix, Joe Beal, Stuart Hilliker, Vincent Piponnier Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic

SOUND TEAM The Crown – Left Financial institution Photos, Sony Photos Television/Netflix

SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS

BEN TURNER, CHRIS REYNOLDS, ASA SHOUL The Crown – Left Financial institution Photos, Sony Photos Television/Netflix

FRAMESTORE, PAINTING PRACTICE, REAL SFX, RUSSELL DODGSON His Darkish Supplies – Unhealthy Wolf, BBC Studios/HBO/BBC One

LINDSAY MCFARLANE, CLAUDIUS CHRISTIAN RAUCH, JEAN-CLÉMENT SORET, DNEG Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic

MILK VISUAL EFFECTS, GARETH SPENSLEY, REAL SFX Good Omens – Amazon Studios, BBC Studios, Narrativia, The Clean Company/Amazon Prime Video

TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY

ALEX MACLEAN The Durrells – Sid Mild Movies/ITV

ELASTIC Catherine the Nice – New Photos, Origin Photos/HBO/Sky Atlantic

ELASTIC, PAINTING PRACTICE His Darkish Supplies – Unhealthy Wolf, BBC Studios, HBO/BBC One

LIGHT CREATIVE Ghosts – Monumental Television, Them There/BBC One

WRITER: COMEDY

DANNY BROCKLEHURST Brassic – Calamity Movies/Sky One

JAMIE DEMETRIOU Stath Lets Flats – Roughcut TV/Channel 4

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE Fleabag – Two Brothers Photos/BBC Three

SAM LEIFER, TOM BASDEN Plebs – Rise Movies/ITV2

WRITER: DRAMA

CHARLIE COVELL The Finish of the F***ing World – Clerkenwell Movies, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4

CRAIG MAZIN Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic

JESSE ARMSTRONG Succession HBO, Challenge Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions/Sky Atlantic

SHANE MEADOWS, JACK THORNE The Virtues – Warp Movies, Huge Arty Productions/Channel 4