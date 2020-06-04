‘Chernobyl,’ ‘The Crown’ Lead BAFTA Television Award Nominations – Variety

HBO and Sky’s nuclear drama “Chernobyl” has emerged because the frontrunner at this yr’s Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards with 14 nominations.
“Chernobyl’s” spectacular haul matches “Killing Eve’s” file 14 BAFTA nods final yr, making it probably the most nominated present within the historical past of the awards.
“Chernobyl’s” nominations span a number of classes within the TV and craft awards: costume design, director fiction, enhancing fiction, make-up and hair design, authentic music, pictures and lighting fiction, manufacturing design, scripted casting, sound fiction, particular, visible and graphic results, author (drama), main actor (for Jared Harris), mini-series and supporting actor (for Stellan Skarsgard).
In the meantime, Netflix hit “The Crown” follows with seven BAFTA nods, whereas Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s BBC and Amazon-backed comedy “Fleabag” and BBC and Netflix thriller “Giri/Haji” have six every.
BBC and HBO’s Philip Pullman adaptation “His Darkish Supplies” and Channel 4’s Shane Meadows and Jack Thorne scripted “The Virtues” have scored 5 nominations. BBC thriller “Killing Eve,” Netflix hit “Intercourse Training” and Netflix drama “High Boy” take 4 nods apiece.
Previous to “Killing Eve,” reveals to have topped the nominations lists embrace “The Crown,” which picked up 13 nominations in 2017 and 10 in 2018, and “Wolf Corridor,” which obtained 10 nominations in 2016.
“Fleabag” creator and “Killing Eve” exec producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge and “Stath Lets Flats” actor Jamie Demetriou are the yr’s most nominated actors with three nods apiece.
In the meantime, TV host Graham Norton and “Famalam” actor Gbemisola Ikumelo obtained two particular person nominations every.
With reference to illustration throughout nominations — with which BAFTA has had a checkered relationship in recent times — this yr’s roster has seen a 22% rise in nominees of coloration.
New expertise, particularly, has damaged by, with first-time nominees comprising 57% of the efficiency class nominations within the TV awards, with actors together with Callum Turner, Ncuti Gatwa, Gbemisola Ikumelo and Naomi Ackie.
Initially scheduled for spring 2020, each BAFTA TV awards have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Television Awards will now happen on July 31, with the Television Craft Awards two weeks earlier on July 17. Each occasions will happen as closed studio, socially-distanced reveals, with nominees invited to simply accept their awards just about.
Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards: Nominations
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Jon Magnusson, Steve Smith – So Television/BBC One
THE LAST LEG Manufacturing Crew – Open Mike Productions/Channel 4
THE RANGANATION Manufacturing Crew – Zeppotron/BBC Two
TASKMASTER Alex Horne, Andy Devonshire, Andy Cartwright, James Taylor – Avalon Television/Dave
CURRENT AFFAIRS
GROWING UP POOR: BRITAIN’S BREADLINE KIDS (DISPATCHES) Manufacturing Crew – True Imaginative and prescient East/Channel 4
THE HUNT FOR JIHADI JOHN Anthony Wonke, Richard Kerbaj, Peter Lovering, Jane Root – Nutopia, Livedrop Media, HBO/Channel 4
IS LABOUR ANTI-SEMITIC? (PANORAMA) Leo Telling, John Ware, Neil Grant, Rachel Jupp – BBC/BBC One
UNDERCOVER: INSIDE CHINA’S DIGITAL GULAG (EXPOSURE) Robin Barnwell, David Henshaw, Man Creasey, Gesbeen Mohammad – Hardcash Productions/ITV
DRAMA SERIES
THE CROWN Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Benjamin Caron, Michael Casey – Left Financial institution Photos, Sony Photos Television/Netflix
THE END OF THE F***ING WORLD Manufacturing Crew – Clerkenwell Movies, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4/Netflix
GENTLEMAN JACK Sally Wainwright, Religion Penhale, Laura Lankester, Phil Collinson – Lookout Level, HBO/BBC One
GIRI/HAJI Manufacturing Crew – Sister Photos/BBC Two
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
FRANKIE BOYLE Frankie Boyle’s New World Order – Zeppotron/BBC Two
GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Present – So Television/BBC One
LEE MACK Would I Misinform You – Zeppotron/BBC One
MO GILLIGAN The Lateish Present with Mo Gilligan – Expectation, Momo G/Channel 4
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
THE GREATEST DANCER Amelia Brown, Phil Harris, Nigel Corridor, Louise Hutchinson – Thames, Syco Leisure/BBC One
THE RAP GAME UK Manufacturing Crew – Bare TV/BBC Three
STRICTLY COME DANCING Manufacturing Crew – BBC Studios/BBC One
THE VOICE UK Manufacturing Crew – ITV Studios, Talpa/ITV
FACTUAL SERIES
CRIME AND PUNISHMENT Emily Lawson, Bruce Fletcher, Jemma Chisnall, Mark Raphael – 72 Movies/Channel 4
DON’T F**Okay WITH CATS: HUNTING AN INTERNET KILLER Mark Lewis, Felicity Morris, Michael Harte, Dimitris Doganis –Uncooked TV/Netflix
LEAVING NEVERLAND Dan Reed – Amos Photos/Channel 4
OUR DEMENTIA CHOIR WITH VICKY MCCLURE Manufacturing Crew – Curve Media/BBC One
FEATURES
JOE LYCETT’S GOT YOUR BACK Manufacturing Crew – Rumpus Media, My Choices Had been Restricted/Channel 4
THE MISADVENTURES OF ROMESH RANGANATHAN Emily Hudd, Morgan Roberts, Christopher Cottam – Rumpus Media/BBC Two
MORTIMER & WHITEHOUSE: GONE FISHING Bob Mortimer, Paul Whitehouse, Lisa Clark, Will Yapp – Owl Energy/BBC Two
SNACKMASTERS Manufacturing Crew – Optomen/Channel 4
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
GBEMISOLA IKUMELO Famalam – BBC Studios/BBC Three
PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE Fleabag – Two Brothers Photos/BBC Three
SARAH KENDALL Frayed – Merman, Guesswork Television/Sky One
SIAN CLIFFORD Fleabag – Two Brothers Photos/BBC Three
INTERNATIONAL
EUPHORIA Sam Levinson, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake – The Cheap Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, DreamCrew, Content material Company, HOT, TCDY Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic
SUCCESSION Manufacturing Crew – HBO, Challenge Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions/Sky Atlantic
UNBELIEVABLE Manufacturing Crew – CBS Television Studios, Timberman-Beverly Productions, Katie Couric Media, Escapist Fare, Sage Lane Productions/Netflix
WHEN THEY SEE US Manufacturing Crew – Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Movies, Array Filmworks/Netflix
LEADING ACTOR
CALLUM TURNER The Seize – Heyday Television, NBC Common/BBC One
JARED HARRIS Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games, HBO/Sky Atlantic
STEPHEN GRAHAM The Virtues – Warp Movies, Huge Arty Productions/Channel 4
TAKEHIRO HIRA Giri/Haji – Sister Photos/BBC Two
LEADING ACTRESS
GLENDA JACKSON Elizabeth is Lacking – STV Productions/BBC One
JODIE COMER Killing Eve – Sid Mild Movies/BBC One
SAMANTHA MORTON I Am Kirsty – Me and You Productions/Channel 4
SURANNE JONES Gentleman Jack – Lookout Level, HBO/BBC One
LIVE EVENT
BLUE PLANET LIVE Manufacturing Crew – BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit, Open College, BBC Studying/BBC One
ELECTION 2019 LIVE: THE RESULTS Manufacturing Crew – ITV Information, ITN/ITV
GLASTONBURY 2019 Manufacturing Crew – BBC Studios/BBC Two
OPERATION LIVE Manufacturing Crew – The Backyard Productions/Channel 5
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
GUZ KHAN Man Like Mobeen – Tiger Side Productions, Cave Bear Productions/BBC Three
JAMIE DEMETRIOU Stath Lets Flats – Roughcut TV/Channel 4
NCUTI GATWA Intercourse Training – Eleven Movie/Netflix
YOUSSEF KERKOUR Dwelling – Jantaculum, Channel X/Channel 4
MINI-SERIES
A CONFESSION Jeff Pope, Paul Andrew Williams, Tom Dunbar, Johnny Capps – ITV Studios, City Delusion Movies/ITV
CHERNOBYL Manufacturing Crew – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games, HBO/Sky Atlantic
THE VICTIM Rob Williams, Niall MacCormick, Sarah Brown, Jenny Frayn – STV Productions/BBC One
THE VIRTUES Shane Meadows, Jack Thorne, Mark Herbert, Nickie Sault – Warp Movies, Huge Arty Productions/Channel 4
NEWS COVERAGE
HONG KONG PROTESTS Manufacturing Crew – Sky Information/Sky Information
ITV NEWS AT TEN: ELECTION RESULTS Manufacturing Crew – ITV Information, ITN/ITV
PRINCE ANDREW & THE EPSTEIN SCANDAL (NEWSNIGHT) Manufacturing Crew – BBC Information/BBC Two
VICTORIA DERBYSHIRE: MEN WHO LOST LOVED ONES TO KNIFE CRIME – BBC Information/BBC Two
REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL
CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX Tania Alexander, Leon Campbell, Stephen Lambert, Chris Hooker – Studio Lambert/Channel 4
HARRY’S HEROES: THE FULL ENGLISH Manufacturing Crew – Talkback/ITV
RACE ACROSS THE WORLD Manufacturing Crew – Studio Lambert/BBC Two
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK Manufacturing Crew – World of Marvel Productions/BBC Three
SCRIPTED COMEDY
CATASTROPHE Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney, Jim O’Hanlon, Toby Welch – Avalon Television, Birdbath, Merman/Channel 4
DERRY GIRLS Lisa McGee, Michael Lennox, Sam Pinnell – Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4
FLEABAG Manufacturing Crew – Two Brothers Photos/BBC Three
STATH LETS FLATS Jamie Demetriou, Tom Kingsley, Seb Barwell, Ash Atalla – Roughcut TV/Channel 4
SHORT FORM PROGRAMME
ANYWHERE BUT WESTMINSTER John Domokos, John Harris – The Guardian/The Guardian
BRAIN IN GEAR Gbemisola Ikumelo, Fergal Costello, Inez Gordon – BBC Studios/BBC iPlayer
SOON GONE: A WINDRUSH CHRONICLE Roy Williams, Tinge Krishnan, Carol Harding – Douglas Street Productions, The Younger Vic/BBC 4
TONI_WITH_AN_I (BORN DIGITAL: FIRST CUTS) Marco Alessi, Ksenia Harwood, Mary Antony – Plimsoll Productions/BBC 4
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
THE ABUSED Manufacturing Crew – Brinkworth Productions/Channel 5
DAVID HAREWOOD: PSYCHOSIS AND ME Emma Hindley, Wendie Ottewill, Olivia Isaacs, David Harewood – Movies of Document, Open College/BBC Two
THE FAMILY SECRET Anna Corridor, Sally Ogden, Luke Rothery, Brian Woods – True Imaginative and prescient Yorkshire/Channel 4
THE LAST SURVIVORS Manufacturing Crew – Minnow Movies/BBC Two
SINGLE DRAMA
BREXIT: THE UNCIVIL WAR Manufacturing Crew – Home Productions, Baffin Media/Channel 4
ELIZABETH IS MISSING Andrea Gibb, Aisling Walsh, Sarah Brown, Chrissy Skinns – STV Productions/BBC One
THE LEFT BEHIND Alan Harris, Joseph Bullman, Aysha Rafaele, Tracie Simpson – BBC Studios/BBC Three
RESPONSIBLE CHILD Karen Wilson, Elinor Day, Sean Buckley, Nick Holt – Kudos, 72 Movies/BBC Two
SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA
CASUALTY Manufacturing Crew – BBC Studios/BBC One
CORONATION STREET Manufacturing Crew – ITV Studios/ITV
EMMERDALE Manufacturing Crew – ITV Studios/ITV
HOLBY CITY Manufacturing Crew – BBC Studios/BBC One
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
eight DAYS: TO THE MOON AND BACK Manufacturing Crew – BBC Studios, PBS/BBC Two
SEVEN WORLDS, ONE PLANET Manufacturing Crew – BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit, BBC America, Tencent Penguin Photos, ZDF, France Télévisions, CCTV9/BBC One
THATCHER: A VERY BRITISH REVOLUTION Manufacturing Crew – BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit/BBC Two
YORKSHIRE RIPPER FILES: A VERY BRITISH CRIME STORY Liz Williams, Jasmine McNabb, Nancy Bornat, Leanne Klein – Wall to Wall Media/BBC 4
SPORT
2019 RUGBY WORLD CUP FINAL: ENGLAND V SOUTH AFRICA Phil Heslop, David Francis, Mark Demuth, Paul McNamara – ITV Sport/ITV
ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP FINAL Manufacturing Crew – Sky Sports activities, Sundown+Vine, ICC TV/Sky Sports activities Cricket
FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2019 SEMI FINAL: ENGLAND V USA Frank Callaghan, Stu Hutchinson, Pete Burton – Enter Media/BBC One
WIMBLEDON 2019 MEN’S FINAL Manufacturing Crew – BBC Sport/BBC One
SUPPORTING ACTOR
JOE ABSOLOM A Confession – ITV Studios, City Delusion Movies/ITV
JOSH O’CONNOR The Crown – Left Financial institution Photos,
STELLAN SKARSGARD Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games, HBO/Sky Atlantic
WILL SHARPE Giri/Haji – Sister Photos/BBC Two
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
HELEN BEHAN The Virtues Warp Movies, Huge Arty Productions/Channel 4
HELENA BONHAM CARTER The Crown – Left Financial institution Photos Sony Photos/Netflix
JASMINE JOBSON High Boy – Cowboy Movies, Easter Partisan Movies, DreamCrew, SpringHill Leisure/Netflix
NAOMI ACKIE The Finish of the F***ing World – Clerkenwell Movies, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4
VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the general public)
CORONATION STREET The Dying of Sinead Osborne – ITV Studios/ITV
FLEABAG Confessional scene – Two Brothers Photos/BBC Three
GAME OF THRONES Arya Kills the Evening King – Bighead, Littlehead, Television 360, Startling Television, HBO/Sky Atlantic
GAVIN AND STACEY Nessa Proposes to Smithy – Child Cow Productions/BBC One
LINE OF DUTY John Corbett’s Dying – World Productions/BBC One
LOVE ISLAND Michael recouples after Casa Amor – ITV Studios, Movement Content material Group ITV2
British Academy Television Craft Awards In 2020
BREAKTHROUGH TALENT sponsored by Sara Putt Associates
AISLING BEA (Author) This Means Up – Merman TV/Channel 4
ANEIL KARIA (Director) Pure (ep 3) – Drama Republic/Channel 4 & High Boy (ep 10) – Cowboy Movies, Easter Partisan Movies, Dream Crew, SpringHill Leisure/Netflix
LAURIE NUNN (Author) Intercourse Training – Eleven Movie/Netflix
SEAN BUCKLEY (Author) Accountable Little one – Kudos, 72 Movies/BBC Two
COSTUME DESIGN
CAROLINE MCCALL His Darkish Supplies – Unhealthy Wolf/BBC One
JOANNA EATWELL Beecham Home – Bend It TV/ITV
MICHELE CLAPTON Recreation of Thrones – HBO, Bighead, Littlehead, 36 Television, Startling Television/Sky Atlantic
ODILE DICKS-MIREAUX Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic
DIRECTOR: FACTUAL
ARTHUR CARY The Final Survivors – Minnow Movies/BBC Two
DAN REED Leaving Neverland – AMOS Photos/Channel 4
MARK LEWIS Don’t F**ok with Cats: Searching an Web Killer – Uncooked TV/Netflix
ROBIN BARNWELL Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Publicity) – Hardcash Productions/ITV
DIRECTOR: FICTION sponsored by Three Mills Studios
HARRY BRADBEER Fleabag – Two Brothers Photos/BBC Three
JOHAN RENCK Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic
SHANE MEADOWS The Virtues – Warp Movies, Huge Arty Productions/Channel 4
TOBY HAYNES Brexit: The Uncivil Conflict – Home Productions/Channel 4
DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA sponsored by Jackshoot
BRIDGET CALDWELL The Royal British Legion Pageant of Remembrance – BBC Studios/BBC One
JANET FRASER CROOK Glastonbury 2019 – BBC Studios/BBC Two
MATTHEW GRIFFITHS Six Nations 2019 – Wales v England – BBC Sport/BBC One
PAUL MCNAMARA ITV Racing: Cheltenham Pageant – ITV Sport/ITV
EDITING: FACTUAL
ANDY R. WORBOYS Untouchable: The Rise and Fall of Harvey Weinstein – Lightbox/BBC Two
JULES CORNELL Leaving Neverland – AMOS Photos/Channel 4
KIM HORTON 63 Up – MultiStory Media/ITV
MICHAEL HARTE Don’t F**ok With Cats: Searching an Web Killer – Uncooked TV/Netflix
EDITING: FICTION
DAN CRINNION Killing Eve (Episode 4) – Sid Mild Movies/BBC One
ELEN PIERCE LEWIS Giri/Haji – Sister Photos/BBC Two
GARY DOLLNER Fleabag – Two Brothers Photos/BBC Three
SIMON SMITH, JINX GODFREY Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic
ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM sponsored by Hotcam
AMBER RIMELL, BRONSKI, MISTY BUCKLEY, TIM ROUTLEDGE Glastonbury 2019 (Stormzy) – BBC Studios, Tawbox/BBC Two
DAVID BISHOP, VICKY GILL, ANDY TAPLEY, PATRICK DOHERTY Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One
MARK BUSK-COWLEY, STEVE KRUGER, IAIN STIRLING, JAMES TINSLEY Love Island – ITV Studios, Movement Content material Group/ITV 2
NIGEL CATMUR, PATRICK DOHERTY, KEVIN DUFF, ANDREW STOKES The Royal British Legion Pageant of Remembrance – BBC Studios/BBC One
MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN sponsored by M.A.C Cosmetics
DANIEL PARKER, BARRIE GOWER Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic
INMA AZORIN The Trial of Christine Keeler – Ecosse Movies, Nice Meadow Productions/BBC One
KIRSTIN CHALMERS Catherine the Nice – New Photos, Origin Photos/HBO/Sky Atlantic
LOZ SCHIAVO Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions, Tiger Side/BBC One
ORIGINAL MUSIC
ADRIAN JOHNSTON Giri/Haji – Sister Photos/BBC Two
ANDREW PHILLIPS Conflict within the Blood – Minnow Movies/BBC Two
DAVID HOLMES, KEEFUS CIANCIA Killing Eve – Sid Mild Movies/BBC One
HILDUR GUDNADÓTTIR Chernobyl- Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic
PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL sponsored by The Farm
BERTIE GREGORY, HOWARD BOURNE, JOHN SHIER Seven Worlds, One Planet – BBC Studios/BBC One
DOUG ANDERSON, ROGER HORROCKS, GAVIN THURSTON Our Planet (Coastal Seas) – Silverback Movies/Netflix
JAMIE MCPHERSON, HECTOR SKEVINGTON-POSTLES, BARRIE BRITTON Our Planet (Frozen Worlds) – Silverback Movies/Netflix
PATRICK SMITH, NEIL HARVEY Untouchable: The Rise and Fall of Harvey Weinstein – Lightbox/BBC Two
PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION sponsored by ScreenSkills Excessive-end Television Expertise Fund
ADRIANO GOLDMAN The Crown – Left Financial institution Photos, Sony Photos Television/Netflix
JAKOB IHRE Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic
JOE ANDERSON High Boy – Cowboy Movies, Easter Partisan Movies, Dream Crew, SpringHill Leisure/Netflix
SUZIE LAVELLE His Darkish Supplies (Episode 3) – Unhealthy Wolf, BBC Studios, HBO/BBC One
PRODUCTION DESIGN sponsored by Microsoft
LAURENCE DORMAN Killing Eve – Sid Mild Movies/BBC One
LUKE HULL, CLAIRE LEVINSON-GENDLER Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBOSky Atlantic
MARTIN CHILDS, ALISON HARVEY The Crown – Left Financial institution Photos, Sony Photos Television/Netflix
SAMANTHA HARLEY, MIRI KATZ Intercourse Training – Eleven Movie/Netflix
SCRIPTED CASTING sponsored by Highlight
DES HAMILTON High Boy – Cowboy Movies, Easter Partisan Movies, Dream Crew, SpringHill Leisure/Netflix
LAUREN EVANS Intercourse Training – Eleven Movie/Netflix
NINA GOLD, ROBERT STERNE Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic
YOKO NARAHASHI, SHAHEEN BAIG, LAYLA MERRICK-WOLF Giri/Haji – Sister/BBC Two
SOUND: FACTUAL sponsored by Shure
GRAHAM WILD, KATE HOPKINS Seven Worlds, One Planet – BBC Studios/BBC One
GRAHAM WILD, KATE HOPKINS, TIM OWENS Our Planet (One Planet) – Silverback Movies Manufacturing/Netflix
NICK FRY, STEVE SPEED, JAMES EVANS, NICK ADAMS Components 1: Drive to Survive – Field to Field Movies/Netflix
SOUND TEAM Battle of the Brass Bands – Two 4/Sky Arts
SOUND: FICTION
DILLON BENNETT, JON THOMAS, GARETH BULL, JAMES RIDGEWAY His Darkish Supplies – Unhealthy Wolf, BBC Studios, HBO/BBC One
IAN WILKINSON, LEE WALPOLE, FRASER BARBER, STUART HILLIKER A Christmas Carol – FX Productions in affiliation with the BBC, Minim UK Productions, Scott Free, and Hardy Son & Baker/BBC One
Stefan Henrix, Joe Beal, Stuart Hilliker, Vincent Piponnier Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic
SOUND TEAM The Crown – Left Financial institution Photos, Sony Photos Television/Netflix
SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS
BEN TURNER, CHRIS REYNOLDS, ASA SHOUL The Crown – Left Financial institution Photos, Sony Photos Television/Netflix
FRAMESTORE, PAINTING PRACTICE, REAL SFX, RUSSELL DODGSON His Darkish Supplies – Unhealthy Wolf, BBC Studios/HBO/BBC One
LINDSAY MCFARLANE, CLAUDIUS CHRISTIAN RAUCH, JEAN-CLÉMENT SORET, DNEG Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic
MILK VISUAL EFFECTS, GARETH SPENSLEY, REAL SFX Good Omens – Amazon Studios, BBC Studios, Narrativia, The Clean Company/Amazon Prime Video
TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY
ALEX MACLEAN The Durrells – Sid Mild Movies/ITV
ELASTIC Catherine the Nice – New Photos, Origin Photos/HBO/Sky Atlantic
ELASTIC, PAINTING PRACTICE His Darkish Supplies – Unhealthy Wolf, BBC Studios, HBO/BBC One
LIGHT CREATIVE Ghosts – Monumental Television, Them There/BBC One
WRITER: COMEDY
DANNY BROCKLEHURST Brassic – Calamity Movies/Sky One
JAMIE DEMETRIOU Stath Lets Flats – Roughcut TV/Channel 4
PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE Fleabag – Two Brothers Photos/BBC Three
SAM LEIFER, TOM BASDEN Plebs – Rise Movies/ITV2
WRITER: DRAMA
CHARLIE COVELL The Finish of the F***ing World – Clerkenwell Movies, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4
CRAIG MAZIN Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic
JESSE ARMSTRONG Succession HBO, Challenge Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions/Sky Atlantic
SHANE MEADOWS, JACK THORNE The Virtues – Warp Movies, Huge Arty Productions/Channel 4
