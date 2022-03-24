Chernobylite will donate a portion of its profits to help children affected by the war in Ukraine

Meridiem and The Farm 51 announce charitable initiatives through the physical edition and a bundle on Steam.

If you don’t know Chernobylite, it is one of the most surprising action and horror games released in 2021, after a successful Kickstarter campaign. The game of The Farm 51 It launched on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, but it’s getting next-gen versions in less than a month, with digital and physical PS5 and Xbox Series X|S editions.

Along with the news that is yet to come, and due in large part to the theme and location of the game, those responsible do not want to sit idly by in the face of the war in Ukraine, and have announced a couple of charitable initiatives in collaboration with organizations. It will be possible to collaborate whether we are console users or if we play on PC.

In the case of the console, it has to do with the physical edition, since Meridiem Games has announced that, as the distributor of the game in Spain, it will grant UNICEF the 10% of net profits publication of all sales of the physical release. The fundraising is aimed directly at helping children affected by the Russian invasion.

The PC charity pack costs 3.99 eurosThe thing does not stop there, and it is that the developer herself has wanted to have one more detail through the publication of new content for computers. It has been announced Charity Pack DLC, a downloadable content that, for a price of 3.99 euros, contains four wallpapers, two posters and a signed letter of thanks. It will be available to purchase on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG until March 2023, with the entire amount being donated to The Pure Heart Foundationa non-profit organization to help victims of war.

Regarding the game itself, we recommend you take a look at the Chernobylite analysis that we published a year ago in 3DJuegos. In it, Jesús Bella made it clear that we are dealing with a shooter so narrative and immersive that makes its proposal unique, although its greatest flaws come from excessive ambition.

More about: Chernobylite, Donations, Ukraine, Russia, The Farm 51 and Meridiem Games.