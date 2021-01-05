Cherry Bullet Joins Global Fan Community Platform Weverse

Cherry Bullet is the most recent artist to hitch the worldwide fan group platform Weverse!

On January 4, FNC Leisure introduced that Cherry Bullet can be opening an official fan group on Weverse. That is the second artist from FNC to hitch Weverse after the rookie boy group P1Harmony joined in October.

The lady group will probably be becoming a member of Weverse with a purpose to talk with followers all around the world, promote their music comebacks, and showcase numerous content material. To commemorate their launch on Weverse, the group will file a welcome video message for followers. There can even be a hashtag posting occasion on Weverse from January 6 to 12, with 27 followers being chosen to obtain signed Polaroids or posters from the members.

Cherry Bullet is a seven-member lady group who made their debut in January 2019 with “Q&A.” Their most up-to-date comeback was in August 2020 with “Aloha Oe.”

Weverse was launched by beNX, a subsidiary of Massive Hit Leisure. Different artists on the platform embody BTS, TXT, GFRIEND, SEVENTEEN, NU’EST, ENHYPEN, CL, P1Harmony, Weeekly, Sunmi, Henry, Dreamcatcher, and Gracie Abrams. YUNGBLUD, Alexander 23, and New Hope Membership are additionally scheduled to hitch the platform.

