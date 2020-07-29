Cherry Bullet Makes Surprise Comeback Announcement With Teaser

On July 29, Cherry Bullet dropped a teaser picture together with the textual content “The place do you wanna go this summer season?” and the date and time August 6 at 6 p.m. KST.

Within the picture are airplane boarding passes from Cherry Bullet to Lullet (Cherry Bullet’s fandom). The boarding go on prime is stamped with the textual content “Cherry Airline” and “Cancelled.”

What do you assume Cherry Bullet’s idea shall be for this comeback?