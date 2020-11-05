Cheryl Tiano Dead at 59: Agent Represented Film and TV Composers

Cheryl Tiano, an agent for the Gorfaine-Schwartz Company representing movie, TV and recreation composers, died Monday evening of issues from coronary heart surgical procedure. She was 59.

The company issued this assertion Tuesday evening: “It’s with deepest sorrow that we mourn the passing of our pricey good friend and colleague Cheryl Tiano. Cheryl was a beloved member of our GSA household for almost 30 years… It’s not possible to specific how deeply we are going to miss her.”

The Society of Composers & Lyricists added, “Cheryl had way back taken her place amongst the highest tier of composer brokers within the leisure trade. Her purchasers cherished her, and she cherished repping them. She is a gigantic loss to our media music group.”

Tiano was a uncommon occasion of a composer agent who was truly a musician. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, she studied composition at Boston’s Berklee School of Music and later graduated from California Institute of the Arts, the place she discovered a ardour for the enterprise facet of the music trade.

She spent a number of years working with high-profile concert-music organizations, together with the distinguished Monday Night Live performance collection at the Los Angeles County Museum of Artwork, recognized for its premiere performances of authentic works by twentieth century composers.

Tiano joined the Gorfaine-Schwartz Company in Might 1993. Over time she represented most of the company’s high-profile composers within the movie and TV realm and, a number of years in the past, spearheaded the company’s interactive division, dealing with online game composers as effectively.

GSA accomplice Sam Schwartz instructed Selection, “Cheryl was delicate to the artwork type itself, and to the artist who created it. She had a singular, effervescent character. She was devoted to her purchasers, her work, her relationships.”

Added GSA accomplice Michael Gorfaine, “She had all this expertise as a consultant and, as a colleague, she was detail-oriented and homework-driven — and had all that wrapped round a core of loving music, decency and integrity. She by no means wavered from these values.”

Each praised her foresight in serving to to raise recreation music to the prominence it has in the present day, involving high-profile composers and encouraging recreation publishers to boost their soundtracks with enormous orchestras.

Among the many composers she represented over time had been Brian Tyler (“Avengers: Age of Ultron”), Steve Jablonsky (“Transformers”), George S. Clinton (“Austin Powers”), Sean Callery (“24”), Gabriel Mann (“Fashionable Household”) and Jesper Kyd (“Murderer’s Creed”).

Stated Tyler: “Cheryl was one of many smartest, most loving, and unbelievable human beings I’ve ever had the privilege to know for the final 24 years as my agent and good friend. She was a real beacon within the music world and a champion for change for thus many. My coronary heart goes out to everybody who knew and cherished her. This loss is incalculable.”

Added Clinton: “Cheryl was that rarest of uncommon mixture of a extremely nice individual and a extremely nice agent. I really feel so lucky to have been each her consumer and her good friend. Hollywood shall be a darker place now as a result of we’ve misplaced her shiny gentle.”

Callery, on Fb, stated: “The phrase ‘agent’ is simply too impersonal. She was somebody I cherished and trusted unconditionally with completely something. She usually knew extra what was happening in my head than I did. I suppose the phrase ‘consigliere’ comes nearer, however not fairly. Not as soon as in 24 years of dialog did she ever put me on maintain or step away. If God ever wants an agent, he positive has one now.”

Survivors embrace her husband of 15 years, Frank Gerechter; stepson Joseph Simon of Cambridge, Mass.; father Hello Tiano of Los Angeles; and sister Linda Tiano of New Jersey. A memorial service shall be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the household is suggesting donations in her identify to native animal rescue organizations.