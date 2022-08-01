Chessguessr, the chess Wordle that challenges you to know how to develop a move in five moves

Wordle has become for many a website that is visited daily to try to get the hidden word, becoming a real success despite how simple this concept is. Based on this idea, other people have wanted to take an idea and transform it to make interesting games. The clearest example is chessguessr, which can be said to be a wordle but chess. We tell you what you should know about this interesting website.

Chess is a game that practically all of us have played, and that aims to train your logic and make you develop incredible strategies to defeat your opponent. Now you will be able to complement this hobby with this website in which you must try to “guess” the most logical strategy from a game that is already started on top of the board.

How chessguessr works

When you enter the chessguessr website you will find a chessboard with a game that has already started. to side, there will be a 5×5 table where all the movements will be specified. Your mission is quite simple: make five moves in the game by taking the piece and moving it to the square that you think may be correct. This will be done five times, and in the 5×5 table the movements that you are giving will be specified.





At any time you can go back and make changes to the order of the moves. You should know that as it happens on a real board, you will first move one color and then the opposite. At the end of a series of movements simply you will have to send your proposal, and the system will respond with a color pattern as if it were the wordle.

In the first place, the movements that have been made correctly will be shown in green and also in the expected order. In yellow will mean that the move is correct, but not the order in which it was made. Finally, in red it will be seen that both the movement and the order are incorrect. Based on this you will have to make changes to your composition, a maximum of 5 times until you have all the green squares, winning the wordle.

These games are changing daily, always at midnight UTC. For us, this game is much more complicated than wordle, since it is much more complex to finally know the move that is going to follow and, above all, its order. But for chess lovers it will certainly be a great motivation to see moves by people who are really famous and to be able to contribute to them by trying to figure out the most logical moves they can follow.