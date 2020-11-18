Chhath Puja 2020: Bihar government appeals to people – Chhath Puja at home, guidelines issued

Chhath Puja 2020 Bihar: On the Mahaparva Chhath (Chhath) happening in the Corona period (Covid-19), the Bihar government has appealed to the people to perform Chhath Puja at home as much as possible. Along with this, the administration has requested the devotees to worship along the pond and not to dip in it during the Arghya. According to the instructions of Bihar Home Department, during Chhath festival, people suffering from fever, people above 60 years, children below 10 years and people suffering from other serious diseases are advised not to visit Chhath Ghats. Also Read – chhath puja morning / evening arag time 2020: mahaparva of chhath starts, know the time of arghya and pahar muhurta

Along with this, every person in the guideline has been advised to use the mask and follow two yards compulsorily. At the same time, the Patna district administration has also issued a guide line for Chhath Vratis and devotees. It has been appealed to all citizens to follow necessary instructions of the district administration in compliance with the instructions and worship as much as possible at their home. Also Read – Chhath Puja 2020 Samagri List: There will be no problem during the fast, gather these worship materials

Patna district administration has given strict instructions Also Read – ChhathPuja 2020: Chhath is to be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, know these important things, the Yogi government has issued guidelines

Patna district administration has issued strict instructions for people going to Chhath Ghats regarding Chhath Puja. There is no parking facility in Patna for people going to Chhat Ghat by trains. Train parking has not been arranged in or around Gandhi Maidan. Along with this, it has also been said that the operation of vehicles on Ashok Rajpath will be completely closed.

The district administration is appealing to the common people not to go to the Ganga Ghat to worship. Those who want to worship Chhath on the Ganges Ghats will be allowed to walk. Two wheel three wheel barrow rickshaw car will be completely prohibited on the use of any kind of vehicle. Patna DM Kumar Ravi has requested the people of Patna to worship at his home.