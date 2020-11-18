Chhath Puja 2020: Chhath is to be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh so know these important things, Yogi government has issued guidelines

Uttar Pradesh Chhath Puja: The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has observed Chhath Puja (Chhath Puja 2020) in the state in the traditional way and also to take precautions as a precaution in order to take precaution among the people about Chhath Puja in the Corona period. Guidelines have been issued for taking precautions. The CM reviewed the preparations being made in connection with the organization of Chhath festival in the meeting and said that it is necessary to take extensive precautions during the festivals and festivals in the current Kovid period. Also Read – Chhath Puja 2020: First Day of Chhath Nahe – Eat, know what to do here and what not

Yogi said that Chhath festival is done collectively. In view of this, reviewing at district level, effective measures to control infection should be ensured and after Chhath Puja, full attention should also be given to maintaining cleanliness of the place of worship. CM has given instructions to complete all the arrangements including cleanliness of the Ghats in view of Chhath festival in time.

Uttar Pradesh govt issues advisory for the festival of #ChhathPuja in the wake of # COVID19 Devotees be urged to perform rituals at their homes or near their homes, as much as possible. Arrangements be made by local admn at the traditional spots near rivers / ponds for the puja. pic.twitter.com/ig5n4cTeVL – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 18, 2020

Following the directions of the Chief Minister, detailed instructions have been issued by the Home Department to DM, SSP, SP of all the districts. It states that this year, the festival of Chhath Puja will be celebrated on 19/20 November traditionally. To reduce the impact of the Kovid-19 pandemic, some instructions should be followed.

Key Guidelines given

– Possible to celebrate Chhat Parv itself or celebrate it near home.

As before, the Municipal Corporation, in the traditional place on the banks of river, should arrange for arghya by district administration.

– Proper arrangements for cleanliness should be made.

– Lighting of banks, ponds and public address system should be arranged.

There should be a changeroom for women at ghats.

Ambulances with doctors posted at the place of worship.

– Arrange water flow in ghats so that people do not go into deep water. Apply barricading.

– Manage the surveillance from CCTV.