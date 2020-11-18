Chhath Puja 2020: Delhi High Court did not approve of Chhath Puja in public places, said- ‘To be alive if …’

The Delhi High Court refused to interfere with the ban imposed by the Delhi government on organizing Chhath Puja at public places, ponds, river banks and other places in view of Kovid-19. A petition challenging the ban order issued by the chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was rejected by the High Court. Also Read – PSL 2020 win Wasim Akram, Babar Azam dedicate to Dean Jones, Karachi Kings win

The DDMA said in its order that no crowd would be allowed to gather at public places for Chhath Puja on 20 November. A bench comprising Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subrahmanyam Prasad said that allowing people to gather for worship can spread the infection. Saying this, the bench dismissed the petition. The bench said that at present, such a petition is beyond the ground reality. Also Read – Manoj Tiwari says abusive to Arvind Kejriwal, BJP encircles AAP

During the hearing on the petition against the Delhi government, the Delhi High Court refused to give permission to celebrate Chhath Puja in public and said that if someone stays alive then anyone can celebrate the festival. Thousands of people gather at the ghats on Chhath festival. In such a situation, there is a danger of spread of corona virus on a large scale. The High Court reprimanded the petitioner for filing such a petition. The bench said that at present, such a petition is beyond the ground reality. Also Read – Chhath Puja Guidelines / UP / Bihar / Jharkhand / Maharashtra / Delhi: States issued guidelines for Chhath Puja, know

(input language)