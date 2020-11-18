Chhath Puja Bihar 2020: Mahaprabha Chhath started with Nahai-Khay, Governor-CM gave good wishes

Chhath Puja Bihar 2020: The Mahaparva Chhath Puja of Lok Aastha started with Nahay-Khay on Wednesday and Chhath Puja will be completed on November 21 with the offering of Arghya to the rising sun. This four-day festival is celebrated with faith and faith throughout Bihar. Preparations for Chhath Puja begin from Diwali. Today, after the Nahai-Khay, this Mahaparva will be completed with the offering of Arghya to Kharna on Thursday i.e. Thursday and then the evening Arghya on Friday and the rising sun on Saturday. Also Read – Chhath Puja New Song 2020: Listen to Malini Awasthi’s new song on Chhath, listen to this song on Aastha Mahaparva

While wishing the people and countrymen of Bihar on the occasion of Chhat Mahaparva, the Governor of Bihar, Fagu Chauhan said that with the 'Chhath festival' related to the worship and worship of the Bhagwan Surya, we should practice, penance, sacrifice, virtue, purity of mind , Get inspiration to maintain cleanliness. He requested to celebrate this festival with devotion, fraternity, social harmony and unity.

The Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, while congratulating the state and countrymen on Chhath festival, said that this great festival of public faith is a festival of self-discipline, in which people offer arghya to the astral and rising Lord Surya with spiritual purification and serene mind.

He wished Lord Bhaskar for the progress, happiness and prosperity of the state and appealed to the people to celebrate this mahaparva with love and harmony. Nitish Kumar said that in view of Corona virus infection, it is very important for everyone to be alert and careful.

The Bihar government has issued a guideline regarding the Chhath Mahaparva being held in the Corona period. The government has appealed to the people to celebrate Chhath at home instead of Ghats. In view of the growing case of Corona, the Patna administration has appealed to the people not to disturb the Ganges Ghat.