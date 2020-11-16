Chhath Puja Guidelines: Ban on Chhath Puja on the banks of rivers and ponds in this state, the government issued guidelines

Ranchi: Jharkhand government has issued guidelines late on Sunday night due to Kovid-19 Mahama, prohibiting the holding of music programs on the occasion of holy Chhath Puja and worship on the banks of rivers, ponds and other water sources across the state. The State Disaster Management Committee headed by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh informed about this effect in the new guidelines issued late tonight. Also Read – 28 Chhath Puja Special Trains list: 28 trains started for these states before Chhath Puja, is there any train for your city as well?

The guidelines issued late at night said that care is being taken to prevent the spread of corona virus infection in the state and in Chhath festival, as all people congregate in large numbers on the nearby river, pond and other water sources and Bathing in the sun at sunrise and sunset, so there will be a possibility of rapid spread of corona infection in people. Also Read – India Railway Chhath Puja Special Trains: Bihar, Jharkhand want to go to Chhath, see this list, Railways run special train

It has been said in the notification that due to the possibility of spreading infection through water, swimming pools have not been opened in the state so far. It has been said that since in Chhath people have to bathe in water sources at certain time, so the crowd cannot be controlled to bathe respectively. Also Read – Jharkhand: 10 crore scholarship scam in Dhanbad, this big truth came to light …

Keeping these things in mind, the state government has decided to stop Chhath Puja in public this year and ban its planning, decoration etc.

The order, issued with the signature of the Chief Secretary, said that shops, stalls, decorating with electric bulbs and burning firecrackers in public places around rivers or water sources would be completely banned. Not only this, there will be complete ban on public programs of music and entertainment on the occasion of Chhath. It is worth mentioning that this year Chhath Puja is sure from November 17 to November 21.