Chhath Puja Guidelines / UP / Bihar / Jharkhand / Maharashtra / Delhi: States issued guidelines for Chhath Puja, know

Chhath Puja Guidelines In States: In the midst of the Corona epidemic, all the states have issued guidelines for the protection of Chhath Puja. Most of these states have requested people to celebrate Chhath this time in their homes, because gathering crowds will not make it possible to follow social distancing and then increase the possibility of spread of Corona. Like the Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra governments, the Delhi government has also issued a guideline for Chhath Puja. However, there is a dispute in Delhi over the order not to celebrate Chhath Puja in public place. Also Read – Delhi Marriage Guidelines: Only 200 guests allowed in marriage, LG approves Kejriwal government’s proposal

Know what is the guideline for Chhath Puja in which state…. Also Read – Chhath Puja 2020: Delhi High Court did not approve of Chhath Puja in public places, said- ‘If you will be alive …’

Bihar government appealed to people to do Chhath Puja at home Also Read – Kasar Laddu Recipe In Hindi: Make Kasar Laddus in Chhath Puja Prasad, this is easy recipe

The Bihar government has appealed to people to do Chhath Puja at home as much as possible. Along with this, the administration has requested the devotees to worship along the pond and not to dip in it during the Arghya. According to the instructions of the Home Department, during Chhath festival, people suffering from fever, people above 60 years, children below 10 years and people suffering from other serious diseases are advised not to visit Chhath Ghats. Along with this, every person has been advised to use the mask and follow two yards compulsorily.

Strict instructions given for security in Uttar Pradesh

In view of the Corona crisis, the Uttar Pradesh government has given strict security instructions in the guidelines issued for Chhath Puja. While issuing the instructions, Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi has said that social distancing should be followed at worship sites, two yards of distance and mask should be used in all programs.

On the occasion of the festival of Chhath celebrated on 19 and 20 November, women should be motivated to celebrate this festival at home or near home. Apart from this, proper arrangements have been made to provide Arghya at the traditional places along the ghats, besides proper arrangements for the flow of water.

Government of Jharkhand appealed people to celebrate Chhath Puja in homes

The Jharkhand government has also not allowed Chhath Puja to be celebrated in public. Chhath Puja and Arghya have not been allowed in Jharkhand on public ponds, dams, reservoirs and rivers in view of the possibility of spread of Corona virus. The state government has issued a guideline regarding what to do and what not to do during Chhath Puja. People have been appealed to celebrate Chhath Puja in their homes.

Chhath is forbidden to be celebrated on the seashore in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has released a guideline for Chhath Puja. The Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika (BMC) has prohibited Chhath Puja at the beach, river and pond in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police has also been told to stop crowds from gathering in public places. It is a matter of relief for the devotees that Chhath Puja has been allowed in artificial ponds with strict instructions.

There has been a ruckus on the guidelines issued in Delhi

The Delhi government has directed not to conduct Chhath Puja in any public place. There has been a political ruckus about this. Former Delhi BJP president and MP Manoj Tiwari alleged and tweeted the news clippings, saying, “Amazing salt is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.” By following the social distancing rules of COVID, you will not allow Chhath and get your people to do a false drama to ask the Guidelines Center. So tell me which guidelines had been followed for serving alcohol for 24 hours, say CM.