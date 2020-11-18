Chhath Puja Special Trains: All these trains coming to Bihar are waiting in houseful-special trains, know

Chhath Puja Special Trains: The festival of Lok Aastha has started from today, which will run for four days. There is such a belief among the people of Bihar and UP about this festival that people of these states anywhere in the world want to come home in Chhath festival. Even during the Corona period, the railway has run many trains for people coming to Bihar for their Chhath festival. But the wonder is that trains coming to Bihar from big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru etc. have become houseful. Also Read – IRCTC canceled Tejas Express plying on these routes, know the reason

The reason behind the houseful of these trains is being told that there is a problem due to the operation of fewer trains in the Corona era. Leave aside the general trains, waiting is also going on in Puja special trains run from Deepawali to Chhath. That is why if you have not already taken a train ticket and are thinking of coming home, then it can become a problem for you. Also Read – IRCTC Chhath Special Train: Railways run special trains before Chhath Puja, see full list here

A large number of people come to Bihar in Chhath. Reservation has been completed four months in advance due to reduced running of regular trains and trains running. Pooja special trains run by the Railways are also getting tickets in the waiting list. Also Read – 28 Chhath Puja Special Trains list: 28 trains started for these states before Chhath Puja, is there any train for your city as well?

Meanwhile, in Chhath, people coming from other states are getting corona check as soon as they arrive at the station. For this investigation camps are being set up at railway stations and bus stands. Investigation is also being done at the airport. Patna’s Civil Surgeon Dr. Vibha Kumari Singh said that a large number of people are coming from other states. That is why precautionary arrangements have been made to check every incoming person. In spite of this, if a person goes home without conducting an investigation, then the health of Vibhaga has to be checked after taking his information.

These trains coming from Delhi to Bihar are housefull

05484 Mahananda X

02550 North East X

03392 Rajgir Humsafar

02392 WORKING X

03258 Mass X

02566 New Delhi Bhagalpur X

02368 Vikramashila X

04006 Anandvihar Sp.

02424 Guwahati Rajdhani X

01210 Capital X

04090 Bhagalpur Special

02394 entire revolution x

02304 Purva Special

Trains coming from Mumbai to Bihar are houseful

09271 Bandraterminal Patna X

03202 LTT-Patna X

02141 Kurla-Pataliputra X

02149 Pune-Danapur X

Trains from South India to Bihar

06509 BANGALORE-DANAPUR X

02295 Sanghamitra Special

03252 Yeshwantpur Pataliputra X

02787 Secunderabad Danapur X

02791 Secunderabad Danapur X

02303 Purva Special X

02023 Howrah Jan Centenary X

02351 Howrah Rajendra Nagar X

03019 tiger special

There is no place in these special trains

04446 Anandvihar Saharsa Special

04404 Bhagalpur Special

84406 Bhagalpur Suvidha Special

084410 Dibrugarh Suvidha Special

04452 Islampur Special 03414 Farakka X

05956 Brahmaputra X