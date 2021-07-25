Chhatrasal (MX Participant) Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Chhatrasal (MX Participant) : Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Title, Team Main points, Launched Date and Extra
Chhatrasal is an Indian internet collection directed by way of Anadii Chaturvedi. It stars Jitin Gulati and Ashutosh Rana within the lead roles. The collection is time table to unencumber on 29 July 2021. The collection is in response to the historic duration drama set within the 1700s. It’ll characteristic the conflict of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and ruler Chhatrasal.
|Identify
|Chhatrasal
|Primary Solid
|Jitin Gulati
Ashutosh Rana
|Style
|Ancient Drama, Conflict
|Director
|Anadii Chaturvedi
|Manufacturer
|Abhyudaya Grover
|Tale & Screenplay
|Bhupesh Sharma
|Editor
|No longer To be had
|DoP
|No longer To be had
|Manufacturing Area
|Resonance Virtual
Solid
Your entire forged of internet collection Chhatrasal :
Jitin Gulati
As : Chhatrasal
Ashutosh Rana
As : Aurangzeb
Manish Wadhwa
Anushka Luhar
Rudra Soni
As : Younger Chhatrasal
Jaswinder Gardner
Piyali Munsi
As : Padma
Amit Lekhwani
Vaibhavi Shandilya
Unlock & Availability
Chhatrasal will likely be to be had to move on MX Participant from 29 July 2021. Its first trailer was once introduced on 21 July 2021. Different main points associated with the display are given beneath.
|To be had On
|MX Participant
|Overall Episode
|No longer To be had
|Operating Time
|No longer To be had
|Launched Date
|29 July 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Subtitle
|English
|Nation
|India
Trailer
When you have extra information about the internet collection Chhatrasal, then please remark beneath down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour
