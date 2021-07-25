Chhatrasal (MX Participant) Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Chhatrasal (MX Participant) : Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Title, Team Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Chhatrasal is an Indian internet collection directed by way of Anadii Chaturvedi. It stars Jitin Gulati and Ashutosh Rana within the lead roles. The collection is time table to unencumber on 29 July 2021. The collection is in response to the historic duration drama set within the 1700s. It’ll characteristic the conflict of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and ruler Chhatrasal.

Identify Chhatrasal Primary Solid Jitin Gulati

Ashutosh Rana Style Ancient Drama, Conflict Director Anadii Chaturvedi Manufacturer Abhyudaya Grover Tale & Screenplay Bhupesh Sharma Editor No longer To be had DoP No longer To be had Manufacturing Area Resonance Virtual

Solid

Your entire forged of internet collection Chhatrasal :

Jitin Gulati

As : Chhatrasal

Ashutosh Rana

As : Aurangzeb

Manish Wadhwa

Anushka Luhar

Rudra Soni

As : Younger Chhatrasal

Jaswinder Gardner

Piyali Munsi

As : Padma

Amit Lekhwani

Vaibhavi Shandilya

Unlock & Availability

Chhatrasal will likely be to be had to move on MX Participant from 29 July 2021. Its first trailer was once introduced on 21 July 2021. Different main points associated with the display are given beneath.

To be had On MX Participant Overall Episode No longer To be had Operating Time No longer To be had Launched Date 29 July 2021 Language Hindi Subtitle English Nation India

Trailer

When you have extra information about the internet collection Chhatrasal, then please remark beneath down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

