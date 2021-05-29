Chhatrasal Stadium homicide case: Courtroom extends police custody of Sushil Kumar for 4 days

Chhatrasal Stadium homicide case: A Delhi court docket on Saturday prolonged the police custody of Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested for 4 days on Saturday in reference to the homicide of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankhar at Chhatrasal Stadium right here. The court docket had previous despatched the accused to police custody for 6 days for wondering. Additionally Learn – Delhi has the bottom collection of instances after two months, an infection charge lowered to one.19 %: Release procedure began

Sushil Kumar used to be produced within the court docket on Saturday after the expiry of the detention length. Metropolitan Justice of the Peace Mayank Goyal stated, "Within the hobby of justice, I believe it suitable to approve the police's utility for best 4 days". The police had sought seven-day custody of Sushil Kumar.

Sushil Kumar and his pals allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankhar and his two buddies Sonu and Amit Kumar at the intervening night time of four and 5 Might. Sagar later died. World wrestler Sushil Kumar used to be arrested in conjunction with co-accused Ajay Kumar from the Mundka house of ​​outer Delhi on 23 Might. He used to be evading arrest and used to be absconding for nearly 3 weeks.

